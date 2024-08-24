‘Making My Voice Louder’ – El Ghazi Donates $560,000 of his Mainz Payout to Gaza Children

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

El Ghazi, who was suspended in October for a post in favor of Palestine, will donate €500,000 of his payout from Mainz to support children in Gaza.

Dutch footballer Anwar El Ghazi has confirmed that he will donate €500,000 ($560,000) of his payout from Mainz to support children in Gaza, Anadolu news agency reported.

In a statement on X, the Dutch winger expressed his gratitude towards Mainz, stating, “I would like to take this moment to thank Mainz for two things. Firstly, for the substantial financial payoff, 500k of which will be used to fund projects for the children in Gaza.”

The footballer, who is of Moroccan descent, also added, “I hope Mainz, despite their repeated failed attempts to avoid making the due payment, take solace from the knowledge that they have, through me, contributed financially in trying to make life a little more bearable for the children of Gaza.”

El Ghazi further commented on his situation, saying, “Secondly, in attempting to silence me, making my voice even louder for the oppressed and voiceless in Gaza.”

The Mainz Labor Court ruled that El Ghazi’s statements were protected under freedom of expression, deeming his dismissal “invalid.”

The court also ordered that El Ghazi continue receiving his monthly salary of €150,000 ($163,500) and be reinstated.

Freedom of Expression

Mainz suspended El Ghazi in October 2023, after he shared posts on social media following the outbreak of the Israeli war on Gaza.

The former Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Lille, Aston Villa, and Everton player had used in his posts the phrase “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be liberated”.

Last July, Germany’s labor court ruled that German football club Mainz 05 had unfairly terminated the contract over comments he made on social media about the Israeli war on Gaza.

🚨 German Labour Court rules that the termination of Anwar El Ghazi by FSV Mainz 05 was invalid. He was suspended, then re-included in the squad but mentioned again that he does not regret showing support for Palestine and contract was terminated. pic.twitter.com/8q3ylfuvBA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2024

The court in the city of Mainz said in a statement that it ruled in favor of El Ghazi, 29, who filed a lawsuit against the club.

The ruling canceled the “extraordinary dismissal without warning” of the former Dutch international, considering that Mainz’s decision to terminate the contract “did not terminate the employment relationship,” and the communication between the two parties remained in effect.

For its part, the German sports agency confirmed that the court demanded that Mainz 05 pay $ 1.63 million for salaries and bonuses arrears, ruling that the play may rejoin his team.

The court ruled that El Ghazi’s statements were “protected by freedom of expression” and that Mainz’s decision to fire the player was unfair.

(PC, Anadolu)