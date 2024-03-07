Fate of Detained Ship Crew in Yemen is in Hamas’ Hands – Source Reveals

By Palestine Chronicle Staff – Gaza

A leader in the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas told Al-Jazeera on Thursday that the Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah group, is in constant coordination with the Palestinian Resistance.

The unnamed source said that Ansarallah has told Hamas that the recent escalation in the Red Sea is a direct result of Israel’s threats to invade the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, as well as the continuation of Tel Aviv’s starvation policy.

The Al-Qassam leader also said that Ansarallah had sent a message to the Brigades to request their opinion regarding negotiations for the release of the crew of a detained ship.

The Ansarallah reportedly stated that any decision concerning the detained ship and its crew was exclusively at the discretion of Al-Qassam, according to the source.

The Yemeni group also informed Al-Qassam that they will continue the fight in the Red Sea until the (Israeli) genocide in Gaza comes to an end and when the siege is lifted.

Citing the source, Al-Jazeera reported that communication and coordination between Al-Qassam and the fighting fronts in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq have remained uninterrupted since the first hours of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, on October 7.

Moreover, the source indicated that Washington has tried, both directly and indirectly – through mediators – to stop the fighting on each front separately. However, all US attempts were rejected and all fronts will not stop the fighting until the aggression on Gaza ends, the source confirmed.

For his part, a top official in the Ansarallah media authority, Nasr El-Din Amer, reportedly confirmed to Al-Jazeera the “complete coordination with Al-Qassam regarding the crew of the ship detained” in Yemen.

Ansarallah was one of the first Arab Resistance groups to stand in solidarity with Gaza, amid an ongoing Israeli genocidal war against the Strip.

The group made it clear that it had no intention of targeting any other ship aside from those that are bound to Israel, declaring that they would only stop when Israel ends its war.

Washington answered by creating a war coalition, named Operation Prosperity Guardian, and began launching strikes at Yemeni targets, killing and wounding many.

(PC, AJA)