‘For Palestine’ – Belal Muhammad Becomes First Palestinian to be Undisputed UFC Champion

By Sammy Baroud

“This fight is nothing. This is for my family, my people in Palestine. They’re fighting the real fight. Inshallah, it puts a smile on their face.”

In the city of Manchester, UK, on Sunday, Palestinian MMA fighter Belal ‘Remember the Name’ Muhammad fought Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards for the undisputed UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) title in the welterweight division.

The proud Palestinian mixed martial artist headlined the UFC 304 card as he took on the English Edwards who had home stadium advantage.

Told you Alhamdillah were the best in the world. pic.twitter.com/GHEWZOX9Ud — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 28, 2024

Despite Muhammad having to fight in a stadium full of mostly jeering fans, he dominated Edwards both in their standup duels and on the ground throughout the five-round bout, which saw Muhammad win by unanimous decision.

Leon Edwards, who has denied a rematch with Belal since 2021, poked Muhammad in the eye in their first matchup, leading to a ‘No Contest’. Belal, who was on a 10-fight unbeaten streak leading up to this title fight, had done more than enough to earn a shot at the belt but wasn’t given his chance, despite objectively inferior fighters like Colby Covington in the division being given a shot.

Finally, Muhammad earned his chance, and he kept his promise to his fans, delivering a dominant victory.

10 IN A ROW FOR @BullyB170 🚨 Belal Muhammad in the new KING 🏆#UFC304 pic.twitter.com/4Ne8E7qYfM — UFC (@ufc) July 28, 2024

Unbreakable

Despite there being a sour history between Muhammad and his opponent, for the Palestinian, the fight had little to do with an MMA quarrel.

Due to the ongoing Israeli genocide in Muhammad’s homeland, which has killed tens of thousands in Gaza, the undisputed world champ used his massive platform to speak on the only issue that truly mattered.

Millions were watching as Muhammad stood with the Golden World championship belt around his waist and declared to the world,

“This fight is nothing. This is for my family, my people in Palestine. They’re fighting the real fight. Inshallah, it puts a smile on their face.”

Achieving his first title fight and his first world championship at the age of 36, Muhammad, who draped himself in the Palestinian flag at the weigh-ins, did, in fact, make his entire nation proud.

Belal Muhammad was a class act who showed his unbreakable spirit, akin to the collective character of his indefatigable people.

REMEMBER THE NAME 🏆@BullyB170 defeats Leon Edwards by unanimous decision to become the NEW welterweight champion of the world! [ B2YB @ForThePeople | #UFC304 ] pic.twitter.com/ZqUpxv04Tl — UFC (@ufc) July 28, 2024

(The Palestine Chronicle)