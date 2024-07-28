‘Red Arrow’ is Back – Resistance Roundup – Day 296

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Resistance engaged in fierce battles with the Israeli army forces in the cities of Gaza, Khan Yunis and Rafah.

The Al-Qassam Brigades broadcast a video showing its fighters targeting an Israeli troop carrier east of Khan Yunis with a Shuath device.

It also announced the sniping of an Israeli soldier, and targeting the invading Israeli forces with mortar shells.

In the southern Gaza Strip, Al-Qassam also announced that it had targeted an Israeli military force with an anti-personnel thunderstorm, resulting in the death and injury of many soldiers. The attack took place in the Hay al-Salam area, east of Rafah.

It also targeted an Israeli Nimr troop carrier with a guided missile of the type “Red Arrow” near Al-Hussam Tower in Tel Al-Sultan.

The targeting of Nimr, which was documented by video, resulted in a massive explosion.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

Al-Qassam Brigades target enemy command rooms in the Netzarim axis with 114 mm short-range Rajoom rockets.

Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded enemy forces infiltrating the vicinity of the University College, south of Gaza City, with heavy-caliber mortar shells.

Watch: The fighters of Al-Qassam Brigades confronting enemy soldiers and vehicles in the incursion axis east of the city of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam fighters targeted a Zionist infantry force with a Ra’adiya anti-personnel explosive, resulting in deaths and injuries around the Al-Baraa bin Azib Mosque in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Once again, Al-Qassam Brigades target enemy command rooms in the “Netzarim” axis with 114 mm short-range Rajoom rockets.

Al-Qassam fighters targeted Zionist force fortified inside a building with an anti-personnel shell, killing and wounding its members in the vicinity of Al-Baraa bin Azib Mosque in Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist Namer troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the vicinity of Al-Baraa Bin Azib Mosque in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Al-Qassam Brigades bombard forces invading the Juhr al-Dik area in the central Gaza Strip with a number of mortar shells.

Once again, Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded the enemy’s command headquarters in the incursion area west of the University College south of Al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City with a number of mortar shells.

Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a Zionist infantry engineering force with an anti-personnel “Ra’adiya” explosive device, killing and wounding them in the Al-Salam neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

Our fighters are now waging fierce battles from point-blank distance with the enemy forces penetrating south of the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City.

Al-Qassam fighters targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers with mortar shells south of Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City.

The fighters of Al-Qassam Brigades, in cooperation with the fighters of Saraya Al-Quds, sniped a Zionist soldier with a Ghoul rifle on the axis of advance east of the city of Khan Younis in the southern Strip.

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

We bombed the kibbutz and military site of Nahal Oz with a barrage of heavy-caliber mortar shells.

We bombed Sderot and the settlements of the Gaza envelope with a rocket barrage this afternoon.

We bombarded with mortar shells and 107mm rockets Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles at the Abu Oreiban Site in the “Netzarim” axis.

We targeted the zionist military crane and its surroundings in the Al-Zana area on the eastern Khan Younis axis with a barrage of heavy mortar shells. Our fighters confirmed that a zionist helicopter landed at the location to evacuate the dead and wounded soldiers after the crane and its surroundings caught fire.

⚡️Al-Quds Brigades;

We bombarded with regular mortar shells the soldiers and vehicles of the zionist enemy infiltrating the Bani Suheila cemetery, east of the city of Khan Younis.

We targeted a zionist helicopter with barrages of bullets from a machine gun while it was flying at low altitude in the sky over the Zana area on the axis of advance east of Khan Younis.

We bombarded Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles invading the vicinity of the Reem hall south of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip with 60 caliber mortar shells.

Hezbollah

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday, 28-07-2024, targeted a position of Israeli enemy soldiers’ in the Manara settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly, which led to it catching fire and injuring those inside.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday, 28-07-2024, targeted a position of Israeli enemy soldiers and their deployment points in the Shtula settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting their targets precisely.

(The Palestine Chronicle)