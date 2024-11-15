Forced to Withdraw – Resistance Roundup – Day 406

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

For the seventh time, the Lebanese group Hezbollah has targeted a gathering of Israeli occupation troops on the eastern outskirts of the town of Tallousa, with a volley of rockets.

Tallousa is the new target of the Israeli army, which is trying, but failing, to occupy parts of south Lebanon.

What is meant to be the second phase of the Israeli advancement in Lebanon is not going well. It seems that wherever Israeli troops are directed they are followed by ‘difficult security events’.

The latest of such ‘events’ took place in the town of Shama’, in the vicinity of Tayr Harfa.

Al-Mayadeen correspondent has confirmed that “the Israeli force, which infiltrated the town of Shama’ and withdrew to Tayr Harfa, were (forced to) withdraw (…) into the Palestinian territories under artillery and air cover.”

Al-Mayadeen correspondent pointed out that eight similar battles had taken place inside the Lebanese territory between the Resistance and the occupation forces.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets a zionist Merkava 4 tank with a Yassin 105 shell next to the Beit Lahia Development Association in the northern Gaza Strip.

“We sniped a zionist soldier in the vicinity of Abbas Kilani roundabout, north of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting Israeli vehicles in the axes of penetration north and west of Beit Lahia city, northern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/ysBBZYMY97 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 15, 2024

“Our fighters were able to kill 3 zionist soldiers at point-blank range in the vicinity of Abbas Kilani roundabout, north of Beit Lahia city, north of the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a zionist Merkava 4 tank and a D9 military bulldozer with two Al-Yassin 105 shells near the Tal Al-Dhahab roundabout and the vicinity of the Development Association in the city of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades

“In cooperation with the Mujahideen Brigades, we bombed a command and control headquarters in the Netzarim axis with a barrage of rockets.

“We destroyed a zionist military vehicle of the type (Merkava) by detonating a highly explosive Thaqib bomb on Al-Shimaa Street, north of Beit Lahia.

“We bombed the artillery position at the Fajjah military site with a barrage of rockets.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Shraga base (the administrative headquarters of the “Golani” Brigade command) north of the occupied city of Akka with a barrage of rockets.

“T​​he Islamic Resistance at 9:00 am on Friday, 15-11-2024, targeted the Tirat Carmel base in southern Haifa, with a barrage of qualitative missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Misgav Am settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of the forces of the Israeli enemy army in the Yiftah barracks with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Markaba with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted for the second time, a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Markaba, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Dishon settlement with a rocket barrage.

Dozens of child killers have been liquidated during the last 72 hours. Hezbollah has the upper hand. 🇱🇧✌️ pic.twitter.com/i5oWx1OKI3 — Mohamad Al Shami محمد الشامي 🇾🇪🇵🇸 (@mamashami) November 13, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the eastern outskirts (Jabal Kahil) of the town of Maroun al-Ras, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Sa’sa settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of the forces of the Israeli enemy army in the town of Maroun al-Ras, with a large attack drone [FPV], and hit its target accurately, inflicting confirmed injuries on them.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the southern outskirts of the town of Markaba with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Talousa, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces at the Al-Amra Gate on the southern outskirts of the town of Khiam with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Talousa for the second time with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Talousa, for the third time, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces at the Al-Amra Gate on the southern outskirts of the town of Khiam, for the second time, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the western outskirts of the town of Jebbine, with a guided missile, killing and wounding them.

🚨 Hezbollah: We bombed, for the fifth time today, a gathering of occupation forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Taloussa, in southern Lebanon, with a barrage of rockets. pic.twitter.com/htC3I3thoL — News update! (@mmgalisim) November 15, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Tallousa, for the fourth time, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the settlement of Yir’on, with an attack drone, and hit its target accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of the forces of the Israeli enemy army in the “Doviv” barracks, with an attack drone, and hit its target accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy army forces, for the second time, in the settlement of Yir’on with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the”Baram settlement, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Manara settlement, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance for the second time, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the eastern outskirts (Jabal Kahil) of the town of Maroun al-Ras, with a rocket barrage.

⚡️Funeral of Israeli terrorist Sharia Alboim, commander in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade, who was eliminated by Hezbollah in South Lebanon.

pic.twitter.com/sbrGu3zjLm — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) November 15, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Talousa, for the fifth time, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Talousa, for the sixth time, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Doviv settlement, with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Talousa, for the seventh time, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces at Al-Qaba Hill, located at the southeastern outskirts of the town of Markaba, with a barrage of rockets.”

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)