‘Immediate, Full, Complete Ceasefire’ – UNSC Passes Resolution to End Israel’s War on Gaza

On Monday, the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution supporting a Gaza ceasefire proposal announced by US President Joe Biden.

The resolution, drafted by the United States, received 14 votes in favor from the 15-member Security Council, with Russia abstaining.

The resolution also urges both parties to fully implement the terms of the proposal “without delay and without condition.”

It states that Israel has accepted Biden’s proposal and calls on the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas to do the same and implement it.

The Three-Phase Plan

On May 31, Biden announced that Israel had presented a three-phase plan to halt the war on Gaza and secure the release of Israeli captives.

The first phase reportedly proposes the release of captives, including women, the elderly, and the wounded, as well as the return of the remains of deceased hostages.

It also calls for the exchange of Palestinian prisoners, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas in Gaza, the return of Palestinian civilians to their homes and neighborhoods, and the safe distribution of humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza.

The second phase includes the release of all remaining hostages in Gaza, a permanent cessation of hostilities, and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The third phase outlines a long-term reconstruction plan for Gaza, including the return of the bodies of deceased detainees.

Despite a previous UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has continued its genocidal war on Gaza.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,124 Palestinians have been killed, and 84,712 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, Anadolu)