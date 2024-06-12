By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces also stormed multiple villages and towns in Jenin.

A Jewish settler armed with a rifle shot and seriously injured a Palestinian youth in the old city of occupied East Jerusalem, the Quds News Network (QNN) reported.

According to Israeli media reports, the shooter was an “off-duty Israeli soldier” who also injured three other Palestinians in the incident on Wednesday.

In footage shared by QNN, at least two men in white t-shirts are seen with rifles in hand, as Israeli police rush upon the scene. The shot youth is seen on the ground as bystanders attend to him.

“All men involved in the incident were in civilian clothes and not on duty,” The Jerusalem Post reported.

Watch | An Israeli settler armed with a rifle shot a Palestinian man in the old city of Jerusalem. Israeli forces rushed to the scene to protect the assailant instead of aiding the injured Palestinian as he bled. pic.twitter.com/VAtRRnmAom — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 12, 2024

West Bank Raids

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Anabta, east of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday night.

Earlier they stormed multiple villages and towns in the Jenin Governorate, the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, reported.

Occupation forces stormed the villages and towns of Jalama, Deir Abu Da’if, Qabatiya, Misilyah, Jarba, Sanur, Kafirat, Yabad, Arraba, the Ash-Shuhada Triangle, Mirka, Zubaida and Jalbun, raiding their neighborhoods and deploying their military vehicles in the streets.

The raids come as tensions have heightened in the West Bank since October 7.

Hamas Commander Shot

On Tuesday, at least eleven Palestinians were shot and killed by Israeli forces in the occupied territory.

In Kfar Ni’ma, west of the town of Ramallah, four Palestinians were killed after Israeli forces opened fire on their vehicle.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas said one of its commanders in the West Bank was among the four.

In the village of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin, six Palestinians were shot and killed by the occupation forces on Tuesday.

In one incident, an Israeli occupation sniper shot and killed a Palestinian youth, Ahmad Mohammad Samoudi.

Footage shared by QNN showed Samoudi on the ground after having been shot. He cried out for assistance, but the Israeli sniper fired at him again, killing him.

Armed settlers flee after shooting a Palestinian in Jerusalem. Not a single zionist is civilian.. they are all fuckn terrorists pic.twitter.com/HVgcI27wMV — Nadira Ali🇵🇸 (@Nadira_ali12) June 12, 2024

The sniper also targeted anyone who tried to rescue him, and prevented an ambulance from reaching him, leaving him to bleed to death, reports said.

In the town of Burqin, west of Jenin, another Palestinian youth was shot and killed by Israeli forces. He was identified as Ayman Al-Adas by QNN.

(PC, QNN, WAFA)