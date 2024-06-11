Israeli Forces Kill 11 Palestinians – West Bank Update

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“We mourn the martyrs of Ramallah and affirm that assassinations will not extinguish the flame of resistance in the West Bank.”

At least eleven Palestinians have been shot and killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces raided the village of Kfar Ni’ma, west of the town of Ramallah on Monday night, where they opened fire on a vehicle, killing four of its passengers.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas said one of its commanders in the West Bank was among the four.

In a statement, Hamas said Commander Mohammed Jabr Abdu had spent 20 years in Israeli detention. Another of its fighters killed in the attack was Mohammed Raslan Abdu. The other two named in the attack were Wassim Bassam Zidane Abu Adie and Rushdie Samih Omar Ataya.

Eight other Palestinians were wounded in the raid.

Minutes ago, the Israelis shot a young man in Kafradan, Jenin. While he lay injured on the ground, screaming for an ambulance to help, the Israeli soldiers shot him again. He died on the spot. pic.twitter.com/QUtVZIoOnu — Sakir Khader (@sakirkhader) June 11, 2024

Jenin

In the village of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin, six Palestinians were shot and killed by the occupation forces on Tuesday.

In one incident, an Israeli occupation sniper shot and killed a Palestinian youth, Ahmad Mohammad Samoudi.

Footage shared by the Quds News Network (QNN) showed Samoudi on the ground after having been shot. He cried out for assistance, but the Israeli sniper fired at him again, killing him.

The sniper also targeted anyone who tried to rescue him, and prevented an ambulance from reaching him, leaving him to bleed to death, reports said.

According to the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, the Health Ministry confirmed that occupation forces gunned down six youths and injured another in the raid.

It identified the slain youths as Saqr Aref Abed, 28, Ahmad Mohammad Samoudi, 24, Ayman Abdul-Karim Abu Fadaleh, 24, Mohammad Hazza Meri, 32, Mustafa Allam Meri, 21, and Ahmad Mohammad Abu Obeid, 21.

Three other Palestinians were shot and injured; two are in critical condition, Aljazeera reported, citing medics.

According to WAFA, a military helicopter opened fire over the town, while footage shared by QNN showed Israeli forces blowing up buildings.

The funeral of 6 Palestinians who were killed by the Israeli occupation forces whilst they raided Kafr Dan village, west of Jenin. pic.twitter.com/c8bsVhxpED — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) June 11, 2024

East Jerusalem

In the town of Burqin, west of Jenin, another Palestinian youth was shot and killed by Israeli forces. He was identified as Ayman Al-Adas by QNN.

On Tuesday morning, Israeli forces opened fire on a vehicle in the town of Abu Dis, east of occupied Jerusalem. The state of the detainees is yet to be determined, according to QNN.

Settler Attack

Two Palestinian youths were injured in an attack by illegal Jewish settlers near the al-Masoudia area, northwest of Nablus, reported WAFA.

The youths sustained injuries after they were pepper sprayed by the settlers.

WAFA said 15 families live in the Al-Masoudia area and Israeli forces and settlers often attack them in an attempt to force them to leave the area.

