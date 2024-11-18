Emergency in Central Israel – Hezbollah Strikes Israel with 170 Missiles

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli media reported on Monday that a missile attack targeted Greater Tel Aviv, including an area near a shopping mall in eastern Tel Aviv.

Medical sources confirmed several injuries from the incident, with one person in serious condition.

Reports indicated that four explosions were heard in the area, and the Israeli ambulance service confirmed that at least five individuals were injured, including one critically.

The attack prompted the sounding of sirens and power outages in parts of Tel Aviv, with Ben Gurion Airport reportedly closing as a precaution.

The Israeli military claimed that its air defenses intercepted a missile launched from Lebanon, though shrapnel from the interception caused injuries in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv.

Ambulance services confirmed treating four individuals in the area.

Channel 12 reported that a ballistic missile launched from Lebanon evaded interception and landed in Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv. The Israeli army also tracked the launch of 170 missiles from Lebanon toward Israel on the same day.

In addition, the Israeli Home Front Command reported widespread sirens across Greater Tel Aviv and more than 100 other locations, including Haifa Bay, north of Tel Aviv.

Citing Israeli sources, Al-Jazeera reported that six firefighting teams were trying to put out a fire that broke out in a high-voltage power line that was directly hit by a missile east of Tel Aviv.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for bombing the Shraga military base and the Krayot area, both located north of Haifa, for a second time.

This is a developing story.

(PC, AJA)