From Gaza to South Africa – The Mavrix Honor Legacy of Refaat Alareer

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Formed in 1984 by Ayub Mayet and Jeremy Karodia, The Mavrix began composing music of resistance against apartheid in South Africa.

The South African band, The Mavrix, recently announced on Sunday the release of their new song, If I Must Die, with music composed by Jeremy Karodia and lyrics by Palestinian poets Mohammed Moussa and Refaat Alareer.

Formed in 1984 by Ayub Mayet and Jeremy Karodia, The Mavrix began composing music of resistance against apartheid in South Africa.

The band has since provided a platform for young artists, continuing their legacy of solidarity and advocacy through music.

For this song, Mahtaab Hayat – a young lecturer, singer, and activist – was invited to feature as the lead vocalist, lending her voice to this powerful tribute.

Alareer, a professor, poet, intellectual, and father, was assassinated by Israeli forces on December 6, 2023.

Just a month prior, he had written If I Must Die, a poignant poem and personal letter to his young daughter, Shymaa.

“The two were separated by displacement when Israel began their atrocities,” The Mavrix shared in a statement. The tragedy intensified in April 2024, when Shymaa, along with her newborn son and husband, was also killed by Israeli forces.

Mohammed Moussa, co-writer of the song and founder of the Gaza Poets Society, is known for his surrealist poetry, which reflects the collective resilience of Palestinians under siege. His work highlights the isolation felt when global solidarity is lacking, further intensifying Palestinian suffering.

Years after their fight against apartheid, The Mavrix continue to use music to confront injustices worldwide, staying true to their roots in resistance and unwavering support for the oppressed.

The song is available here.

(The Palestine Chronicle)