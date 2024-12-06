Iran Warns of Destabilization – Reports of Syrian Militants Seeking Israeli ‘Friendship’ Emerge

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met on Friday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Baghdad to discuss pressing regional issues, particularly the ongoing crisis in Syria.

In a statement released by his media office, al-Sudani reiterated Iraq’s unwavering support for Syria’s unity, security, and stability while underscoring the importance of respecting its sovereignty.

He emphasized the interconnected nature of the conflicts in Syria, Gaza, and Lebanon, highlighting their cumulative impact on regional security and stability.

Al-Sudani stressed Iraq’s dedication to resolving the Syrian crisis through diplomatic initiatives, noting its direct consequences for Iraqi security.

“The events in Syria are closely linked to those unfolding in Gaza and Lebanon, all of which have jeopardized the security and stability of the region,” he stated.

Iran FM Abbas #Araghchi arrived in #Baghdad, #Iraq, to participate in the #trilateral meeting on the developments in #Syria. Upon arrival in Iraq, Araghchi paid tribute to the iconic anti-terrorism Resistance commander General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Muhandis. #Iran pic.twitter.com/CutdPS3LQd — IPNA (@irannewsvideo) December 6, 2024

He further emphasized Iraq’s role in regional diplomacy, calling for joint efforts to contain the crisis and minimize its broader implications.

For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed similar concerns, emphasizing that the resurgence of armed groups in Syria threatens the stability of the region.

He highlighted the importance of sustained dialogue and collaboration between Iraq, Iran, and Syria to develop coordinated solutions. Speaking to reporters, Araghchi described these discussions as critical to shaping effective initiatives to address the crisis and its ramifications.

Reports from IRNA revealed shared concerns between Iran and Iraq over the situation in Syria, with both nations viewing the resurgence of armed groups as part of a larger destabilization strategy.

Both governments warned that the consequences would extend beyond Syria, threatening the stability of neighboring countries and intensifying regional instability.

Addressing these developments, Araghchi specifically criticized Israel and anti-Syria armed groups for their role in exacerbating the crisis.

Araghchi stated that the “goal sought by the (ongoing) coordination” between Syria’s armed groups and Israel “is to turn Syria into a base for terrorism and threat against the entire region.”

Iranian FM Abbas #Araghchi and Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani stressed that the ongoing developments in Syria are interconnected with the events in #Lebanon and #Gaza, and their objective is to destabilize the security and stability of the region. #Iran_Iraq pic.twitter.com/Y0ePvNyhzT — IPNA (@irannewsvideo) December 6, 2024

‘Israel Helped Us’

Meanwhile, for the second consecutive day, Israeli media outlets have been publishing statements and interviews with Syrian militants who openly express their willingness to establish friendly relations with Israel.

These reports highlight an apparent effort by some of these groups to portray themselves as potential allies of Israel, despite the broader regional tensions and the longstanding conflict in Syria.

In an interview with the Times of Israel on Friday, a militant identified by the paper as “a commander” with the Free Syrian Army (FSA) reportedly said that the group is “open to friendship with everyone in the region – including Israel.”

“We don’t have enemies other than the Assad regime, Hezbollah and Iran,” the commander was cited as saying.

“What Israel did against Hezbollah in Lebanon helped us a great deal. Now we are taking care of the rest,” he added.

Syrian rebel commander urges Israel to support uprising, strike Iran-backed forceshttps://t.co/lym2MKquTL — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) December 6, 2024

The previous day, a leader of the armed factions in Syria reportedly said that the militants and Israel are “fighting against a common enemy”, namely Iran.

In an exclusive interview with the Israeli channel i24NEWS, the commander, identified by the alias ‘Abu Abdo’, stated that both Israel and these factions are united in their fight against Iran and its allies, such as Hezbollah and the Syrian government.

When asked about the role of Israel and the United States in Syria, Abu Abdo expressed that the militant groups anticipate “a concerted effort to eliminate the enemy and achieve stability.”

He emphasized the urgency of capitalizing on what he called a “historic opportunity,” warning that failure to do so could worsen the current situation. Abu Abdo also conveyed “respect for Israel and the United States”.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)