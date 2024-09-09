‘The Time of The North Has Come’ – Gantz Says Gaza is ‘Old News’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Former Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz said on Sunday that ‘the story of Hamas is old news” and Israel should shift its attention towards Hezbollah and the Lebanese border, Israeli media reported.

Speaking at the Middle East America Dialogue (MEAD) closed-door summit in Washington, DC, Gantz reportedly said that Israel is late in launching the war on Hezbollah.

“The time for action in the north has come, and we are late on this,” the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom quoted him as saying.

Gantz warned that the war with Lebanon is imminent unless Israel seals a ceasefire agreement and a swap deal with the resistance movements in Gaza, the report added.

“If we cannot get it in the coming time, I would say – I won’t limit it to days or few weeks or whatever it is – we should go up north and take care, and make sure we can get our people back to their homes, I don’t think we should delay it anymore,” he reportedly added.

Also reporting on the news, the Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel quoted the Israeli politician as saying that “the story of Hamas is old news” and that “the story of Iran and its proxies all around the area (…) is the real issue.”

The Times of Israel also noted that Gantz would rather prefer reaching a ceasefire deal, “to return Israeli captives and restore at least a temporary calm, even if it meant forgoing a major operation against Hezbollah in the north.”

Border War

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

In recent weeks, however, the intensity of the fighting has increased, leading to concerns that an all-out war between Hezbollah and the Israeli army is imminent.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sound in several areas of the Hula Valley, the Galilee and the Upper Galilee after shelling was detected from Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/LYmJxCbrnL — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 9, 2024

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

Israel attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle)