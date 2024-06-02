GAZA LIVE BLOG: Hezbollah Escalates Resistance | Unspeakable Destruction in Northern Gaza | UNRWA Stopped Services in Rafah – Day 240

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah carried out several attacks on northern Israel and Israeli media confirmed that four drones entered Israel’s airspace. Gaza Municipal Emergency Committee announced that Jabaliya and Beit Hanoun were declared disaster areas due to the unspeakable destruction caused by Israeli aggression. UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said that the agency’s shelters in Rafah are now empty and that they were forced to stop offering health care and vital services. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,439 Palestinians have been killed, and 82,627 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Sunday, June 2, 2:00 pm (GMT +2)

KAN: The War Council will meet this evening, Sunday, in Tel Aviv to discuss the prisoner exchange deal and the resumption of negotiations.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 36,439 Palestinians have been killed, and 82,627 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

ISRAEL HAYOM: A soldier threw a smoke bomb at the Defense Ministry office in the Tel Hashomer camp, east of Tel Aviv, and fled.

Sunday, June 2, 1:00 pm (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army admits that there is a change in Hezbollah’s fighting pattern for fear of incurring heavy losses to its forces. Hezbollah decided to move most of its fighters 20 to 30 kilometers north from the Israeli border.

Sunday, June 2, 11:00 am (GMT +2)

MUNICIPAL EMERGENCY COMMITTEE: Jabaliya and Beit Hanoun were declared disaster areas due to the unspeakable destruction.

AUSTRIAN CHANCELLOR: The deal proposed by Israel allows an end to the fighting.

HERZOG: I informed Netanyahu of my support for him and the government in the deal they will formulate to release the detainees. Detainees must be returned in a deal that preserves our security interests.

FORMER ISRAELI FM TZIPI LIVNI: Biden’s proposal for the deal is not ideal, but it is the best among the options presented.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said that it carried out raids on targets in Lebanon, from which the drones that were shot down in Metula and the Golan were launched on Sunday.

Sunday, June 2, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

CHANNEL 12: Israeli Channel 12 quoted the families of Israeli prisoners in Gaza as saying that the opportunity should not be missed, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must stand behind the offer of US President Joe Biden and support him.

AVIGDOR LIEBERMAN: Last weekend he received an offer from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be Minister of Defense.

HEZBOLLAH: We carried out an air attack with a squadron of attack drones on the headquarters of the Military Collection Battalion in the Yarden barracks in the occupied Golan.

ISRAELI RADIO: Four drones entered Israel’s airspace from Lebanon, shooting down one of them in Metulla and the others in the Golan.

Sunday, June 2, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Supreme Court will today consider a petition against a law to exempt religious Jews from serving in the army.

CHANNEL 12: Israeli Channel 12 quoted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political advisor as saying that US President Joe Biden’s speech was political, and a lot of work is needed until a deal is concluded.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces arrested 5 Palestinian brothers from the Gaza Strip after storming a house west of Ramallah.

ISRAELI SETTLEMENT MINISTER ORIT STROOK: Any proposal that comes out of the War Council or that opposes the aims of the war is illegal.

ISRAELI HOME FRONT: Sirens were sounding in the northern Golan on suspicion of a drone infiltration.

Sunday, June 2, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens sounded in northern Israel for the fourth time this morning.

Sunday, June 2, 07:00 am (GMT +2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced a drone attack on a “vital target” in Eilat, south of Israel

Sunday, June 2, 06:00 am (GMT +2)

UNRWA COMMISSIONER LAZZARINI: UNRWA shelters in Rafah are empty and we have stopped health care and vital services.

Sunday, June 2, 05:00 am (GMT +2)

USCOM: The US Central Command announced the destruction of two anti-ship ballistic missiles that it accused the Ansarallah group of launching them.

Sunday, June 2, 03:45 am (GMT +2)

BERNIE SANDERS: Netanyahu is a war criminal and should not be invited to address Congress.

DAVID CAMERON (Via X): US President Joe Biden’s proposal is an opportunity that must be seized to achieve a lasting and sustainable truce.

(The Palestine Chronicle)