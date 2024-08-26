GAZA LIVE BLOG: 250,000 Displaced in 72 Hours | Al-Qassam’s ‘Tight Ambush’ | Israel Bombs School – Day 325

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Deir Al-Balah municipality said in a statement that 250,000 people were forcibly displaced within 72 hours, while 25 shelters were put out of service. The Al-Qassam Brigades announced that its fighters carried out a tight ambush targeting an Israeli force of 5 soldiers in the Al-Qarara area east of Khan Yunis, killing and wounding them. Several Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a school housing displaced people north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,405 Palestinians have been killed, and 93,468 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Monday, August 26, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

LIEBERMAN: The response to Hezbollah should have been completely different.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: Five Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli attack on a group of Palestinians in Gaza City.

Monday, August 26, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

LEBANESE SECURITY SOURCES: The target of an Israeli airstrike on a car in Sidon survived and sustained minor injuries.

AL-JAZEERA: A car was targeted in the city of Sidon, southern Lebanon.

IRANIAN FM: The terrorist Israeli army has lost its deterrence and offensive power and must defend against strategic strikes.

GALLANT: Ben-Gvir’s actions endanger Israel’s national security and international standing.

Monday, August 26, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters carried out a tight ambush targeting an Israeli force of 5 soldiers in the Al-Qarara area east of Khan Yunis, killing and wounding them.

DEIR AL-BALAH MUNICIPALITY: 250,000 people were forcibly displaced within 72 hours, while 25 shelters were put out of service.

GAZA MUNICIPALITIES: Hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip are out of service and the occupation has destroyed agricultural crops and industrial facilities.

DEIR AL-BALAH MUNICIPALITY: The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital has stopped operating after an Israeli order to evacuate the area that includes the hospital.

GANTZ: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is allowing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to take the country to the abyss in exchange for political peace.

NETANYAHU’S OFFICE: There is no change to the legal status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Monday, August 26, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Israeli army expanded the Netzarim axis by establishing 4 large military sites.

ISRAELI INTERIOR MINISTRY: Netanyahu must act immediately to put an end to Ben-Gvir’s role in Al-Aqsa.

WAFA: Settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, under the protection of the Israeli police.

HRW: The Israeli government continues to mistreat Palestinian medical personnel in Gaza and must stop this immediately.

Monday, August 26, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

YAIR GOLAN: Israel must have a real strategy to end the war or it will go on forever. Let’s not fool ourselves, Hezbollah will not be eliminated and will not disappear from the map.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a school housing displaced people north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Monday, August 26, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

EU NAVAL MISSION IN RED SEA: The Greek-flagged ship “Sunion” has been under fire since August 23 after an attack by the Yemeni Houthi group, noting that there are no clear indications of an oil leak from the ship.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in the southern occupied Syrian Golan Heights due to suspected infiltration of a drone.

Monday, August 26, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelled early Monday morning north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Monday, August 26, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

SULLIVAN: I hope the situation with Hezbollah does not get out of control.

AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded as a result of an Israeli airstrike on a house in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.

Monday, August 26, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

EGYPTIAN SECURITY SOURCES: The talks held on Gaza in Cairo ended without reaching an agreement.

Monday, August 26, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

IRANIAN FM: Our response to the Israeli attack in Tehran will be decisive and well-calculated.

(The Palestine Chronicle)