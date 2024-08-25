‘All Fronts Will Remain Ablaze’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 324

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Abu Obeida, the military spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has expressed support for Hezbollah’s initial response to the assassination of Commander Fouad Shukr, acknowledging the sacrifices of the people in Lebanon.

“We congratulate the initial response operation by our brothers in Hezbollah to the assassination of Commander Fouad Shukr, and we appreciate the great sacrifices of our people in Lebanon and its heroic resistance fighters,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

In his statement, Abu Obeida emphasized that Hezbollah’s operation demonstrates a significant shift in the strategic landscape for Israel since the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood. “The enemy has no safety from retribution, and there are no limits to the possibility of striking it anywhere and from any front.”

He warned that all fronts would continue to intensify against the enemy as long as aggression against the Palestinian people persists.

“All fronts will remain ablaze and escalating against the enemy as long as the aggression against our people and nation continues,” he said.

Abu Obeida’s comments followed the major attack launched by Hezbollah earlier in the day against Israel, which the group described as an initial response to the assassination of its senior leader, Fouad Shukr, last month in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, the Al-Qassam Brigades were able to set an ambush in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City and snipe an Israeli soldier in the vicinity of the University College south of Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, southern Gaza City.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“During a well-planned ambush in the southern area of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City, Al-Qassam fighters successfully detonated a pre-prepared minefield targeting a Zionist armored force. Helicopters were then deployed to evacuate the dead and wounded.

“Al-Qassam fighters were able to snipe a Zionist soldier in the vicinity of the University College south of Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, southern Gaza City.

“Watch: Sniping a Zionist soldier in the vicinity of the University College south of Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City.”

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen sniping an Israeli soldier in the vicinity of the University College south of Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, southern Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/XsY56HDxmb — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 25, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We detonated a pre-prepared powerful ground explosive device against a Zionist military vehicle penetrating in the vicinity of Al-Furqan School in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

“We bombed the Abu Mutibaq military site east of Al-Maghazi camp with a number of mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“On the day of Arabeen of Imam Hussein bin Ali (peace be upon them), the Master of Martyrs, the Leader of the Free, and the symbol of sacrifice, altruism, and defiance, and at dawn on this Sunday, August 25, 2024, as part of the initial response to the brutal Zionist aggression on the southern suburbs (Dahiye) of Beirut, which resulted in the martyrdom of the great jihadi commander Sayyed Fouad Shukr, may Allah have mercy on him, and a number of our dear civilians, including women and children, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a large number of drones deep into the Zionist entity, targeting a qualitative Israeli military target that will be announced later.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:00 PM on Sunday, 25-8-2024, targeted a technical system in the Al-Manara site with a diving attack drone, hitting it directly and leading to its destruction.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)