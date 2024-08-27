GAZA LIVE BLOG: Renewed Raids in Deir Al-Balah | Four Injured in Lebanon | West Bank under Attack – Day 326

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A woman was killed and several others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of the Al-Masdar area east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. Four people were injured in Israeli raids on the towns of Majdal and Sheheen in southern Lebanon. Following a deadly raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm, Israeli occupation forces stormed several camps and towns across the West Bank. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,476 Palestinians have been killed, and 93,647 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Tuesday, August 27, 8:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery targeted the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: air raid sirens sounded in several Israeli towns in the eastern sector of the border with Lebanon.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the espionage equipment at the Abbad site.

IRANIAN PRESIDENT: We do not want war with anyone, but we will not submit to injustice, and we will continue to oppose the oppressor.

AL-JAZEERA: Intensive shelling by Israeli tanks targeted the Al-Mahta neighborhood, north of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, August 27, 7:00 pm (GMT+2)

KAN: An Israeli technical delegation will head to Doha tomorrow to continue negotiations on the exchange deal.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Tuesday, August 27, 6:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked a vital target in Haifa yesterday.

NETANYAHU: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is working to return the kidnapped soldiers through negotiations and liberation operations, which requires a military presence on the ground, he said.

HAARETZ: Farhan al-Qadi managed to escape from his captors inside a tunnel in Gaza before the army forces were able to rescue him.

Tuesday, August 27, 4:00 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: 6 Palestinians were killed and 7 wounded in a house targeted by the Israeli occupation west of Khan Yunis Governorate.

ISRAELI ARMY: One of the prisoners held in Gaza was released from inside a tunnel in the Rafah area. The condition of the released kidnapped person is good and he is being transferred for further examinations to Soroka Hospital.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 5 Palestinians, including 3 children, were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the center of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, August 27, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We affirm that the resistance in the West Bank is moving towards achieving all its goals of expansion and sustainability in all the governorates of the West Bank.

Tuesday, August 27, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We detonated a barrel bomb planted in advance in an Israeli military vehicle that penetrated south of the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City.

EU BORRELL: I call for an immediate 3-day humanitarian ceasefire to enable UNICEF and WHO to carry out vaccinations.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

LAVROV: The Israeli forces consider the people of Gaza non-civilians and every child over the age of 3 a terrorist, which is terrifying.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The occupation is carrying out massacres in areas it declared safe, and the citizens do not know where to go.

Tuesday, August 27, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The Israeli occupation is adopting a policy of displacement under death against citizens. We call on the international community, the United Nations, human rights and children’s rights organizations to prevent the occupation from continuing this policy.

ISLAMIC JIHAD: The occupation is holding the bodies of hundreds of martyrs.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Hospitals in northern Israel are in a state of emergency.

Tuesday, August 27, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN ORGANIZATIONS: Palestinian institutions said on Tuesday that Israel continues to detain 552 Palestinian bodies, including 256 in the cemeteries of numbers, in addition to hundreds from the Gaza Strip.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 40,476 Palestinians have been killed, and 93,647 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted Palestinians in the Zeitoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

BLOOMBERG (citing UN official): The United Nations was forced to halt its humanitarian operations in Gaza after the Israeli evacuation orders were issued.

Tuesday, August 27, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not prepared to give up the army’s presence in most of the Philadelphi corridor and the Rafah crossing.

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: 4 people were injured in Israeli raids on the towns of Majdal and Sheheen in southern Lebanon.

Tuesday, August 27, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A woman was killed and several others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of the Al-Masdar area east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH (citing informed source): Every time the team resolves an item in the negotiations, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adds a new item. Netanyahu sent a negotiating team to Cairo with a plan that was rejected months ago.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone targeted the vicinity of the town of Al Majdal in southern Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a vehicle north of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, August 27, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in the town of Al-Manara in the Upper Galilee, fearing that missiles will be launched from Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 4 Palestinians were killed and a number of others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in Khan Yunis camp in the southern Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, August 27, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens are sounding in the Nahal Oz area north of the Gaza envelope, fearing that rockets will be launched from the Strip.

LIEBERMAN: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions are irresponsible. He appoints a negotiating team and then incites against it.

Tuesday, August 27, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation aircraft bombed areas southeast of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, August 27, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The beaches of the Gaza Strip have been turned into shelters after being displaced several times.

Tuesday, August 27, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

REUTERS (citing Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Charles Brown): the near-term risks of a wider war in the Middle East have receded somewhat after Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon exchanged fire without further escalation. However, Brown considered that Iran still poses a great danger by considering launching a strike against Israel.

Tuesday, August 27, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: The report of a kidnapping near the West Bank settlement of Migdalim turned out to be false.

Tuesday, August 27, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

ISLAMIC JIHAD: We call on our people everywhere to mobilize.

AL-JAZEERA: One person was killed and six others were injured in a settler attack on Palestinian homes in the village of Wadi Rahhal, south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

HAMAS: Hamas mourned the five martyrs of Nour Shams camp, and stressed that their blood would be a motive for escalating the resistance.

Tuesday, August 27, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: We attacked the operations room in Nour Shams with a plane.

