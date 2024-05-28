‘Israel is Committing Genocide, US is Complicit’ – Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“There is no doubt that Israel is committing atrocity crimes of the most barbaric kind. Israel must be stopped. Israel must be stopped now.”

The US-based Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention has said not only is Israel committing genocide in Gaza, but the United States is complicit in genocide.

“Let us be clear: Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. The US is complicit in genocide. These are not political statements. They are statements that are made from knowledge and experience,” said the non-governmental organization in a statement on Tuesday.

The institute said it “has had it with cynical lies and propaganda from Israel and the USA.”

“One can have different views about the definition of genocide, but one may not use definitional disputes to deny genocide. If a genocide may be occurring, every nation is compelled by customary law to try to stop it.”

The organization, dedicated to engaging “in global grassroots genocide prevention”, said, “It is clear in the behavior of the state and its military, on full display in yesterday’s horrific bombardment of a Rafah camp.”

At least 45 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a tented camp in Rafah on Sunday night. The airstrike caused a fire that swept through the camp, burning many of the victims alive. Images of a beheaded baby have emerged from the horrific attack.

The Lemkin Institute emphasized that “even if there were legitimate doubts about Israel’s genocide, there is no doubt that Israel is committing atrocity crimes of the most barbaric kind. Israel must be stopped. Israel must be stopped now.”

‘Disgusted by Western Leaders’

It said it was “disgusted” by Western leaders, especially in the USA, Germany, and the UK.

“They have demonstrated not only that they don’t care one bit about genocide prevention and human rights, but also that they are willing to allow an ally to commit atrocity crimes while they offer material and diplomatic support.

The institute added that it was “reprehensible” and the individuals “involved in this gaslighting campaign should be deeply ashamed. They should also be put on trial.”

“Humanity has a choice: Either we decide that our children can all be killed whenever a superior force alleges that ‘terrorists’ are among us, or we decide that under no circumstances will we allow these superior forces to lay waste to our world any longer.”

The statement emphasized: “We each must choose and act accordingly. The watershed moment is now.”

‘A Devastated Ghetto’

Commenting on what she called a “must-read” statement by the institute, Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur said it would “surely resonate with all of us who cannot stomach anymore the daily killing, maiming, burning alive, starving of innocent children, mothers and fathers, trapped in a devastated Ghetto.”

Adding: “Those of us who cannot tolerate anymore Western hypocrisy and orientalism, and the hypersensitivity of leaders, media and liberal think-tanks over words that challenge political convenience and corrupt ‘raison d’Etat’.”

“Those of us,” she continued “who refuse to belong to political systems that lie, beat up protesters, young students and faculty members standing up against genocide. Those of us who refuse to sit idle in a world that looks more and more like it is run by a mafia.”

Israel has defied the ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday to immediately halt its ground invasion of Rafah, and ensure unimpeded humanitarian aid into the enclave. Its forces have instead intensified their attacks on the town.

New Massacre

Earlier, at least 20 Palestinians were killed and others injured in a new massacre carried out by the Israeli occupation army, which bombed a camp for displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area of Rafah.

The Emergency Committee in Rafah released a statement condemning the Israeli occupation’s attack as a new act of genocide targeting the tents of displaced individuals in supposedly safe areas of Al-Mawasi, west of Rafah.

The committee said that the incident was a genocidal war crime, adding to what they described as Israel’s “Nazi terrorist” record, in violation of all international resolutions and decisions of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The committee urged all nations and international institutions to immediately halt the genocidal war in Gaza and protect civilians and displaced individuals.

The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has said at least one million Palestinians have fled Rafah in the past three weeks since Israel’s ground invasion began on May 6.

“This happened with nowhere safe to go & amidst bombardments, lack of food & water, piles of waste & unsuitable living conditions,” the agency said.

Rafah housed more than 1.5 million displaced Palestinians before the ground invasion began on May 6. Many had fled their homes in areas across the besieged enclave which was attacked by Israeli forces.

Over 36,000 Killed

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,096 Palestinians have been killed, and 81,136 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

