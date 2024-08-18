GAZA LIVE BLOG: Army Intensifies Attacks in Rafah – Blinken to Visit Israel | Hezbollah Drone over Netanyahu’s Residence – Day 317

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Chief of Staff of the Israeli army, Herzi Halevi, ordered during the past two days to intensify military operations in Rafah, in southern Gaza. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will begin on Sunday his ninth visit to Israel since the start of the war on Gaza. The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that a reconnaissance drone launched by the Lebanese group Hezbollah flew over the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea, and photographed the surrounding area. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,005 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,401 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Saturday, August 17, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The occupation forces do not allow our crews to respond to distress calls. 82 of our cadres were killed by Israeli occupation fire.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli air strike targeted a house in the town of Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli air strike targeted a house in the town of Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/W26MGubie9 pic.twitter.com/OSoyBzjwPT — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 18, 2024

CHANNEL 13: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding discussions before the Israeli delegation leaves for Cairo to participate in the next round of negotiations.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli helicopters were firing near the tents of the displaced people in the vicinity of Hamad residential city, north of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the Israeli military site in Al-Marj with rockets.

ISRAELI ARMY: Our forces continue fighting in Rafah, Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone launched a raid on the vicinity of the town of Shebaa in southern Lebanon.

MEDICAL SOURCES: 21 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in Israeli raids on various areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn on Sunday.

MEDICAL SOURCES: 21 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in Israeli raids on various areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn on Sunday. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/W26MGubie9 pic.twitter.com/x5cJg95TiH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 18, 2024

ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: The suspicion that a reconnaissance drone belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah was flying near the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea is most likely a false alarm.

ISRAEL HAYOM: A reconnaissance drone launched by the Lebanese Hezbollah flew over the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea, and photographed the surrounding area.

US MEDIA: More than 250 organizations have announced their intention to participate in demonstrations and rallies in the American city of Chicago, coinciding with the Democratic National Convention, which will be held between August 18 and 22, to demand an end to the genocide in the Gaza Strip and an end to support for the Israeli aggression.

Saturday, August 17, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

WALLA: The Chief of Staff of the occupation army, Herzi Halevi, directed during the past two days to intensify military operations in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESITNIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces are carrying out fire belts around the Taiba Mosque in the Tel Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Saturday, August 17, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: Three rockets were fired from southern Lebanon toward the Margaliot settlement in Upper Galilee, without any injuries.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in the Israeli town of Margaliot in the Galilee Finger on the border with Lebanon.

KAN: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will begin his ninth visit to Israel today, Sunday, since the start of the war on Gaza.

PIC: Israeli occupation forces carried out bombing operations against residential buildings in Rafah and Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Saturday, August 17, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Seven people, including 6 children, were killed when the occupation bombed a house on Al Mazraa Street in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Seven people, including 6 children, were killed when the occupation bombed a house on Al Mazraa Street in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/W26MGubie9 pic.twitter.com/ZmYta9qSJO — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 18, 2024

KAN: The differences over the Philadelphi route can be resolved, and there is support for the American proposal.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the southwestern areas of Gaza City.

Saturday, August 17, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian woman was killed and a number of people were wounded in an Israeli bombardment of a house in the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Saturday, August 17, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Four people were killed and 6 others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Saturday, August 17, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli aircraft bombed a residential apartment on Al-Houja Street in Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, August 18, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

LAPID: Another opportunity to reach a deal on the detainees could not be missed.

(The Palestine Chronicle)