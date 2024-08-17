Killing the Commander – Resistance Roundup – Day 316

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army admitted that a top commander in the logistics support battalion was killed by the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza on Saturday.

A few hours after the initial announcement, the occupation army admitted to the killing of a soldier from the same unit.

The circumstances of their deaths were revealed by Al-Quds Brigades in a statement today. “Both soldiers whose deaths have been announced today were killed after fighters from Saraya Al-Quds detonated explosives under their vehicle on the outskirts of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood east of Gaza City.”

Israeli news sources also announced that 11 Israeli soldiers were wounded in what they described as a “difficult security incident” in Gaza, without providing any additional details.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters detonated two anti-personnel explosives in two enemy force jeeps and clashed with the remaining soldiers using machine guns, killing and wounding them, in the vicinity of the University College in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City. Our fighters observed the landing of helicopters for evacuation.

“WATCH: Al-Qassam Brigades target enemy gatherings east of the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Notes:

1:06 – ‘We say to Netanyahu, and to Gallant too, your reconnaissance planes are useless. I am working under reconnaissance, and none of it makes it a difference to us. O Allah, for Your sake and seeking Your pleasure’.”

In this video, Al-Qassam Brigades fighters are seen targeting Israeli gatherings east of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. One of the fighters says: "We say to Netanyahu, and to Gallant too, your reconnaissance planes are useless. I am working under… pic.twitter.com/t1vQQKNP2K — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 17, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombed the Re’im military site with a rocket barrage.

“Our fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with the zionist enemy soldiers on the advance axes east of the Al-Qarara area, in the north of the city of Khan Younis.

“We detonated a pre-prepared powerful ground explosive device against a zionist military vehicle penetrating the vicinity of Alyeen mosque in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

“The zionist army officially admits to the death of a second officer during combat with the Palestinian resistance in the central Gaza Strip. Both soldiers whose deaths have been announced today were killed after fighters from Saraya Al-Quds detonated explosives under their vehicle on the outskirts of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood east of Gaza City.”

An Al Quds Brigades sniper scores a shot on an Israeli soldier.

East of Gaza, Palestine. pic.twitter.com/JKWNmgRAEj — Resistance monitor 🇵🇸 (@conflict_insigh) August 14, 2024

Hezbollah

“In response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly in the town of Al-Kfour, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of Syrian civilians, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Saturday 17-08-2024, has added the settlement of Ayelet HaShahar to its fire plan and bombarded it for the first time with barrages of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:15 AM on Saturday 17-08-2024, targeted a position of enemy soldiers at the Marj site with two attack drones, hitting it directly and causing several deaths and injuries.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 17:00 on Saturday 17-08-2024, targeted the Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 17:00 on Saturday 17-08-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

The final goodbye of Hezbollah Martyr, Ibrahim Salama ,martyred in support of the children of Gaza. Ya Allah , words can't describe the emotions inflicted watching these kids say goodbye. Thank you on behalf of the entire ummah! pic.twitter.com/6t582YPpce — 🇵🇸Islamic Resistance🇿🇦 (@resistance_sa) August 16, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 17:20 on Saturday 17-08-2024, targeted the Hadab Yaroun site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday 17-08-2024, targeted the espionage equipment at the Jal Al-Alam site with attack drones, hitting it precisely and leading to its destruction.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday 8/17/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Shtula Forest with artillery shells and hit them directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)