GAZA LIVE BLOG: Iranian Response Expected Soon | Hezbollah, Israel Exchange Fire | Nuseirat under Attack – Day 190

Israel and the United States said they expect an Iranian response ‘sooner than later’ and they are ready to confront it. While Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu reduced the powers of the negotiating team, Israeli forces continued to carry out attacks on central Gaza, particularly on the Nuseirat refugee camp. Following the launch of rockets from Lebanon, Israeli raids targeted several areas in southern Lebanon. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,634 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,214 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Saturday, April 13, 10:30 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL: Netanyahu reduced the powers of the Israeli negotiating team.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters took control of an Israeli Skylark drone in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Saturday, April 13, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes launched a raid north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

WALLA: Members of the military and Shin Bet came together to create an artificial intelligence digital map of tunnels in Gaza.

Saturday, April 13, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: Our forces recently bombed a “large military compound” of Hezbollah in the Al-Rayhan area in southern Lebanon.

Saturday, April 13, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Two Israeli raids targeted the Iqlim al-Tuffah area in southern Lebanon.

ISRAELI RADIO: Israel rules out an Iranian attack on it from within Iran, and it is prepared to confront any possible attack.

Saturday, April 13, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation continues artillery shelling and lighting bombs north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Saturday, April 13, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

CNN (quoting senior US officials): Washington expects Iran to carry out strikes against targets inside Israel.

Saturday, April 13, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

CANADIAN FM: Canada advises its citizens to avoid traveling to the West Bank and Israel.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli aircraft bombed a residential building in the Samar area in central Gaza City.

Saturday, April 13, 12:15 am (GMT+2)

CNN (Citing US officials): The United States would try to intercept any projectile fired at Israel if possible.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling continues on the eastern areas of Jabaliya refugee camp, north of Gaza City.

