GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel Bombs Qizan Al-Najjar | More Soldiers Killed | Clashes at Egypt, Lebanon Borders | Israeli Military Retreats – DAY 102

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli military radio quoted War Council Minister Gideon Saar as saying that the Israeli military is still far away from being able to defeat Hamas. His comments followed statements by Gadi Eisenkot, another minister, who said that Israel should opt for a grand deal to bring Israeli soldiers home The comments came after 102 days of a genocidal war on Gaza that witnessed mass killings but also unprecedented Palestinian Resistance. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 24,100 Palestinians have been killed, and 60,834 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES

Tuesday, January 16, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

BORRELL: The military option in Gaza will not be sufficient if it does not lead to a political project.

AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombing that targeted a group of Palestinians in Khirbet Al-Adas in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted an Israeli troop carrier with a strobe device and a Yassin shell 105 north of the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City.

LEBANESE SECURITY SOURCE: no Israeli infiltration had been detected in the vicinity of the town of Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon. A source in the United Nations forces operating in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL) also confirmed that UNIFIL had not received any report of Israeli infiltration across the border with Lebanon.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted with missiles a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers east of the Efen Menachem settlement.

IRAQI FM: The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said that it summoned its ambassador to Tehran for consultations following the Iranian bombing of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan on Monday.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 350,000 people suffer from chronic diseases without medication, and the Ministry called on international institutions to provide medicines urgently.

JORDANIAN FM: We support South Africa’s lawsuit, and everyone must abide by international law.

GIDEON SAAR: An immediate decision must be taken to increase military pressure on Hamas. Reducing army operations in Gaza and reducing forces under the status quo is wrong.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: clashes broke out between the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Israeli army northwest of Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA: the Israeli occupation army began a new incursion into more than one axis in Gaza and its north since the early hours of the morning.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 24,285 Palestinians have been killed, and 61,154 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Tuesday, January 16, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli gunboats fired a number of missiles on the sea coast of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, January 16, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: A building in the city of Netivot was hit directly as a result of the latest missile attack from the Gaza Strip.

Allahu Ekber Allahu Ekber tekbir getirin Son Dakika

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Heavy artillery shelling targeted the sites from which rockets were fired.

AL-JAZEERA: a large missile batch was fired from the Gaza Strip towards Netivot in the western Naqab.

ISRAELI ARMY: Our special forces infiltrated southern Lebanon and removed mines in the village of Aita al-Shaab.

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and others were wounded in an Israeli bombing that targeted Al Daraj School, which houses displaced people east of Gaza City and is affiliated with UNRWA.

Tuesday, January 16, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

GIDEON SAAR: It is very important to continue with the emergency government. Israeli Army Radio quoted Sa’ar as saying that they are very far from ending Hamas.

AL-JAZEERA: A missile was fired from southern Lebanon towards an Israeli site in the Metulla settlement in the Upper Galilee.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling continued on Qaizan al-Najjar and al-Batn al-Samin in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, January 16, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in 8 towns in the Upper Galilee, on suspicion of a drone infiltrating from Lebanon.

Tuesday, January 16, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

EGYPTIAN MILITARY SPOKESMAN: The Egyptian military spokesman announced the thwarting of a smuggling attempt south of the Al-Awja crossing on the border with Israel, noting that a smuggler was killed and six others were arrested during a fire exchange.

ISRAELI ARMY: An Israeli major officer was killed and two others were seriously injured in battles that took place at night in the southern Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, January 16, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes launched raids at dawn on Tuesday morning on Jabaliya, north of the Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, January 16, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

BRITISH MARITIME AUTHORITY: The authority said early Tuesday that it had received a report of an accident about 57 nautical miles northwest of the Eritrean city of Assab in the southern Red Sea.

Tuesday, January 16, 00:35 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN:

Israeli forces opened fire on gunmen in the border area with Egypt near Nitzana. The spokesman added that injuries were detected during the clash, noting that about 20 suspects – including gunmen – arrived from Egypt to the border area.

For its part, Israeli Channel 7 reported an unusual exchange of fire on the border with Egypt.

(The Palestine Chronicle)