‘Unable to Cope’ – Gaza Hospitals Overwhelmed after Israeli Massacre of Palestinians Awaiting Aid

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Gaza’s last functioning hospitals face a dire situation after many Palestinians were killed and injured by Israeli forces while they were waiting for a delivery of aid south of Gaza City were brought to the medical complex.

The Kamal Adwan Hospital “received today about 300 injured and 20 dead, most of whom were victims of the massacre perpetrated by the Israeli occupation while they were awaiting aid,” Mustafa Naeem, head of the Emergency Department at the hospital, told Anadolu news agency.

At least 112 Palestinians were killed and 760 others injured when Israeli forces shelled a crowd waiting for humanitarian aid south of Gaza City on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said.

‘Unable to Cope’

Naeem said that the hospital is overcrowded as large numbers of injured and dead are brought there.

“The injured people are being provided care on the floor of the hospital,” he told Anadolu, urging the Arab and Islamic world to intervene immediately to stop the Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people.

Describing this latest attack on Thursday as “a horrific massacre”, Gaza’s Government Media Office said dozens of the injured have also been admitted to the Al Shifa Hospital.

It said medical teams “are unable to cope” with the volume and severity of the injuries reaching the hospital “due to the lack of medical and human resources.”

The Government Office accused Israel of “premeditated intent to commit this horrific massacre, executing the victims deliberately.”

It said the army “was aware that these victims had come to this area to obtain food and aid, yet they killed them in cold blood.”

In a video circulating online, a truck that was supposed to carry humanitarian aid is seen transporting the dead and injured instead.

“We hold the American administration and President Biden personally, as well as the international community, Israel, and international organizations that have shirked their responsibilities, fully responsible” for the killings, the office said.

It called on the international community to provide a safe humanitarian corridor to allow the delivery of medical and humanitarian aid, as well as fuel, to northern Gaza.

More than 30,000 Killed

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,035 Palestinians have been killed, and 70,457 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

COLOMBIAN PRESIDENT: The killing of 100 Palestinians while asking for food reminds us of the Holocaust. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/QDA7IU8bLJ pic.twitter.com/A6q0U1S2uO — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 29, 2024

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(PC, Anadolu)