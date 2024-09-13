GAZA LIVE BLOG: Fear of Infiltration | Injured in Mawasi | Raids in Bethlehem, Nablus – Day 343

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Sirens sounded in the West Bank settlement of Alamon to warn of infiltration by fighters. Several Palestinians were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a house in the Al Mawasi area, west of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip. Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem in the West Bank, and neighborhoods in the city of Nablus, north of the West Bank. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,118 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,125 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Friday, September 13, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Settlers poisoned more than 50 Palestinian sheep in the Arab al-Malihat community, west of Jericho.

IRANIAN CHIEF OF STAFF: We will continue to respond to the threats of the Zionists and the chaotic major powers. The security vacuum in the Middle East is putting pressure on Iran to enhance its security capabilities.

MAARIV POLL: 56% of Israelis support a unity government.

Friday, September 13, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in Al-Malikiyah in Upper Galilee, northern Israel.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a house in the Al Mawasi area, west of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The #nuseirat refugee camp in central #Gaza is familiar to the habitual Israeli massacres since the start of the genocidal war on October 7. The Al-Jaouni School, however, is one of the most frequently targeted ‘safe zones’. Palestine Chronicle examines what has taken place in… pic.twitter.com/lJUIeCFwAq — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 13, 2024

Friday, September 13, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli tanks shelled the Al Mawasi area west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip with artillery and machine gun fire, which resulted in a number of injuries.

CHINESE DEFENSE MINISTER: Negotiation is the only solution to conflicts such as the Gaza war.

Friday, September 13, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces stormed neighborhoods in the city of Nablus, north of the West Bank.

Friday, September 13, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem in the West Bank.

Friday, September 13, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem in the West Bank.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the West Bank settlement of Alamon to warn of infiltration by fighters.

(The Palestine Chronicle)