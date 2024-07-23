‘Terrorist Organization’ – Israeli Knesset Passes First Reading of Bills to Ban UNRWA

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The trio of bills will require two more readings to become law.

The Israeli parliament has passed the first reading of three bills aimed at shutting down the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) as well as designating it “a terrorist organization.”

The first bill, which would prohibit UNRWA from operating any mission, providing any service or conducting any activity on Israeli territory, was passed by 58-9 votes, The Times of Israel reported on Monday.

The second, aimed at “stripping UNRWA personnel of the legal immunities and privileges” afforded to UN staff in Israel, was passed with 63-9 votes.

The third, the paper said, would deem UNRWA “a terrorist organization” and “require Israel to cut ties with it.” The bill was passed 50-10.

The bills will now be returned to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for further deliberation. They will require two more readings to become law.

Last May, the Knesset passed a preliminary motion to approve a bill designating UNRWA as a “terrorist organization.”

Israel has lobbying hard to have UNRWA closed as it is the only UN agency to have a specific mandate to look after the basic needs of Palestinian refugees, reported the Anadolu news agency. According to UNRWA, it is not only the largest humanitarian organization operating in Gaza, but the “backbone” of the aid response in the enclave.

No Proof for Allegations

In January, Israel alleged that some UNRWA workers were involved in the Palestinian Resistance operation on October 7, which was subsequently investigated by an independent panel appointed by the UN.

The panel has closed five cases of the allegations amid a notable lack of evidence given by Israel in support of its claims.

According to UNRWA, a total of 195 of its workers have been killed and nearly 190 installations damaged or destroyed, killing more than 500 people seeking UN protection since Israel began its genocidal assault on Gaza last October.

Phillippe Lazzarini, the agency’s Commissioner-General, said earlier this month that UNRWA “has paid a terrible price” in Gaza.

“UNRWA is targeted because of its role in safeguarding the rights of Palestine Refugees, and because it embodies an international commitment to a political solution,” he told a UNRWA Pledging Conference in New York.

UNRWA was established by a UN resolution in 1949 and is mandated to provide assistance and protection to refugees in its five areas of operation: Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.

(PC, Anadolu)