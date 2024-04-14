GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel Continues to Bomb Gaza | Iran: We Changed Equation | US ‘Concerned’ – Day 191

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces continued to bomb Gaza, especially in the central areas of Nuseirat and Maghazi, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians. Western countries condemned the Iranian attack while Tehran said it established a new equation with Israel. Rome called for a video meeting of G7 leaders on Sunday to discuss the Iranian retaliatory attack on Israel. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,686 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,309 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Sunday, April 14, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

HAMAS: Hamas has demanded a “clear written commitment” that Israel will withdraw from the Gaza Strip during the second of a three-phase ceasefire deal.

AL-JAZEERA: The war cabinet meeting to discuss the Israeli response to the Iranian attack is expected to take place at 3:30pm Jerusalem time.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 33,729 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,371 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 33,729 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,371 wounded in Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

ISRAELI ARMY: The army “does not allow the return of residents, neither through Salah al-Din nor through al-Rashid Street”.

Sunday, April 14, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

QNN: Without permission from the Israeli occupation army, some families took the initiative this morning and embarked on returning to the north of the Gaza Strip. Some families have successfully crossed the Israeli checkpoint separating northern from southern Gaza.

Without permission from the Israeli occupation army, some families took the initiative this morning and embarked on returning to the north of the Gaza Strip despite the dangers associated with this move. Some families have successfully crossed the Israeli checkpoint separating northern from southern Gaza.

FRANCE: French President Emmanuel Macron condemned “in the strongest terms the unprecedented attack launched by Iran against Israel,” calling at the same time for “restraint” for fear of a greater regional escalation.

ISRAELI MEDIA: The War Council will meet at 15:30 today to discuss ways of the Israeli response to the Iranian attack.

SPANISH PM: We condemn the Iranian attack on Israel as well as all forms of violence that threaten the safety and well-being of innocent civilians. We must learn from history and find a way to resolve conflicts through diplomatic means and avoid further escalation at all costs.

FRANCE: French President Emmanuel Macron condemned "in the strongest terms the unprecedented attack launched by Iran against Israel," calling at the same time for "restraint" for fear of a greater regional escalation. SPANISH PM: We condemn the Iranian attack on Israel as well as all forms of violence that threaten the safety and well-being of innocent civilians. We must learn from history and find a way to resolve conflicts through diplomatic means and avoid further escalation at all costs.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The cost of air interceptions exceeded one billion dollars.

NYT (quoting experts): Iran used more advanced weapons in its attack than its allies.

Sunday, April 14, 10:45 am (GMT+2)

WAFA: Israeli warplanes targeted several homes in Nuseirat and Maghazi refugee camps and the town of Al-Zahraa in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in ten civilians killed and at least 20 others injured.

The Israeli occupation continues its massacres of innocent civilians in Gaza for the 191st day in a row. This was the scene this morning at one of the hospital mortuaries in the Strip.

Sunday, April 14, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI HOME FRONT: The Israeli Home Front confirmed the presence of unexploded shells in various areas of the country and advised against approaching them.

SULTANATE OF OMAN: We are following with great interest the developments in the military escalation in the region and we call for restraint.

EMIRATES AIRLINES SPOKESMAN: Emirates Airlines cancels some flights after the Iranian attack on Israel.

BELGIAN PRIME MINISTER: Iran is a known state sponsor of terrorism and its direct attack on Israel is a dangerous escalation of violence in the Middle East.

IRAN’S REPRESENTATIVE TO UN: Iran’s representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Irani, said that Tehran’s response was in self-defense, as stipulated in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

IRANIAN CHIEF OF STAFF: The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Major General Mohammed Bagheri, said in a statement that: The operation included targeting the Israeli intelligence headquarters on Mount Hermon (in the occupied Golan) involved in the attack on the Iranian consulate.

TASNIM AGENCY: The authorities of Mehrabad Airport in the Iranian capital, Tehran, announced that the cancellation of flights was extended until 12:00 noon on Sunday, local time.

Sunday, April 14, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

IRANIAN NEWS AGENCY: The Revolutionary Guards trained in February 2023 for a missile attack simulating the bombing of the Nevatim air base.

ITALIAN PM’S OFFICE: Rome called for a video meeting of G7 leaders on Sunday to discuss the Iranian attack on Israel.

IRANIAN STATE TV: Tehran warned Washington, via Switzerland, against targeting its bases if it supported any Israeli response to it.

JORDAN: The Jordanian government considered what happened to be a confrontation between two parties, Israel and Iran, and called for non-escalation so that it does not turn into a regional war.

COMMANDER OF IRANIAN REVOLUTIONARY GUARD: We could have launched a broad operation, but we identified specific targets in the occupied territories. Our operation was limited and successful, and we struck the sites that were the starting point for targeting our consulate in Syria.

Footage from occupied Jerusalem.

IRANIAN GENERAL STAFF: Our attack led to the destruction of two important Israeli military sites.

ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: Iran committed a dangerous act.

FORMER MOSSAD CHIEF: Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen said that he does not advise responding to the Iranian attack, considering that Israel should not waste the alliance that stood with it in confronting this attack.

JORDANIAN FM: Stopping the aggression against Gaza and ending the occupation are the ways to stop the escalation.

HAMAS: The Iranian military operation against Israel is a natural right.

EU PARLIAMENT PRESIDENT: Iran’s unprecedented attacks on Israel are a major escalation that threatens to ignite chaos in the Middle East.

Sunday, April 14, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

IRAQI NEWS AGENCY: The Iraqi News Agency said that the Civil Aviation Authority announces the reopening of the airspace to aircraft movement after it was closed due to the Iranian attack on Israel.

LEBANESE MEDIA: Lebanon announced the reopening of its airspace to aircraft movement after closing it yesterday evening, Saturday.

🚨 Missiles fired from Iran make direct impact on targets in Israel moments ago.

ISRAELI FM: We need to set two goals: defining the IRGC as a terrorist organization and strengthening effective sanctions against Iran.

Sunday, April 14, 07:40 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant: The containment of the attack was impressive, and the damage was minor. We are vigilant and prepared for any scenario and the confrontation is not over yet and we must remain vigilant.

IRANIAN MEDIA: Speaker of the Iranian Parliament:

The blow suffered by the Zionist entity was powerful and useful and will make it regret. Our response will be more severe if the Zionist entity makes any escalation. The attack on the Zionist entity was a deterrent and in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.

X: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: I condemn Iranian attack.

