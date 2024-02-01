By Air, Land and Sea: Scores of Palestinians Killed, Wounded in Israeli Strikes

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed and others were wounded in the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.

Several Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured in Israeli missile and artillery shelling and gunfire in the western region of Gaza City, specifically in Al-Rimal neighborhood and Tal Al-Hawa.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that ambulances were not able to reach them to transport them to Al-Shifa Hospital.

Several civilians were killed, and dozens were injured after Israeli aircraft bombed two residential buildings in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Two citizens were killed and others were injured as Israeli aircraft bombed a house belonging to the Abu Fayyad family in the new camp, west of Nuseirat, in central Gaza.

At least one was killed and others sustained injuries as a result of the bombing of a house belonging to the al-Buhaisi family, in the city of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelling continued on the Al-Amal neighborhood and the vicinity of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, west of the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, for the 11th day in a row.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation aircraft launched raids east of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The occupation military boats also fired machine guns on the shores of the Gaza Sea, Al-Wusta, and Rafah.

Israeli warplanes targeted empty land on the Palestinian-Egyptian border, south of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 26,900 Palestinians have been killed, and 65,949 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(WAFA, PC)