‘Incomprehensible Ruling’ – German Court Dismisses Request to Halt Arms Exports to Israel

A Berlin court dismissed on Wednesday an urgent request by several Palestinians from Gaza to stop the approval of German arms exports to Israel, citing potential violations of humanitarian law.

Supported by organizations including the European Legal Support Centre (ELSC), Law for Palestine, and the Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy, the plaintiffs argued that there was evidence of such violations in Israel’s actions against Palestinians in the enclave.

However, the Berlin administrative court ruled that the plaintiffs did not demonstrate that any arms export decisions were pending, noting that Germany had not issued any this year.

The court also stated that Germany was unlikely to approve exports that would violate international humanitarian law.

Additionally, the court noted that the German government has the authority to refuse arms export permits, impose additional conditions, or obtain commitments from the recipient country to restrict weapon use.

In response, the lawyers’ groups criticized the ruling as incomprehensible, arguing that the government concealed pending arms export applications, making it impossible to identify them in advance.

Ahmed Abed, a lawyer from a Berlin legal collective, stated that the government’s suppression of information about weapons and war crimes “puts the lives of our clients at risk.”

Meanwhile, groups of protesters have been assembling in front of the German Embassy in Tel Aviv, urging Berlin to cease arms exports to Israel. Attention was drawn to Germany ranking second among countries exporting arms to Israel last year.

Germany approved arms exports to Israel worth €326 million ($354 million) in 2023, ten times more than in 2022.

However, approvals dropped to around €10 million in the first quarter of this year, according to Economy Ministry data.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,232 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,037 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

