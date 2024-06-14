GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel Bombs Central Gaza | Two Women Killed in Lebanon | Metulla Targeted with Missiles – Day 252

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces continued to bomb several areas throughout Gaza, targeting civilian homes in Al-Bureji camp, in the central Strip. Two women were killed in southern Lebanon as a result of Israeli bombings while 20 people were injured. Five anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon towards Israeli soldiers and farmers in Metulla. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,232 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,037 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Friday, June 14, 12:30 pm (GMT +2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted with anti-personnel lightning bombs the Israeli occupation army soldiers penetrating the center of the city of Rafah.

CHANNEL 12: A number of fires broke out in Galilee as a result of rockets fired from southern Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A child was killed in an artillery shelling by Israeli vehicles penetrating the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

ISRAELI ARMY: 35 missiles were launched from Lebanon towards the Galilee panhandle.

DIRECTOR OF KAMAL ADWAN HOSPITAL: We recorded symptoms of malnutrition in more than 200 children in the Gaza Strip.

LEBANESE PM: Israel’s killing South Lebanon is a terrorist aggression, and the international community must put an end to its crimes.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and its environs at the Galilee panhandle.

Friday, June 14, 11:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: A child was killed as a result of malnutrition and dehydration in the northern Gaza Strip.

KAN: Damage to two homes in Metulla and a huge fire breaking out.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A person was killed in a bombing by Israeli gunboats near the port area, west of Khan Yunis.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a gathering of Israeli occupation army soldiers in Khallet Warda with missile weapons.

AL-JAZEERA: Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, hospitals have been suffering from a shortage of blood units due to the high number of injured people.

Friday, June 14, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: 6 missiles were fired towards an Israeli site in the occupied Shebaa Farms in southern Lebanon.

Friday, June 14, 09:30 am (GMT +2)

ISRAEL HAYOM: Five anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon towards Israeli soldiers and farmers in Metulla, without injuries.

LEADER OF ISRAELI LABOR PARTY: It is impossible to free the detainees and destroy Hamas.

CHANNEL 12: A fire broke out in the Avivim settlement as a result of two anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon.

MAARIV: Gantz’s party would obtain 24 seats in the Knesset if the elections were held today while the Likud party, led by Netanyahu, would win 21 seats.

LEBANESE CIVIL DEFENSE: A second woman was killed in the Israeli raid on the town of Janata in southern Lebanon, and it also confirmed that 20 civilians were injured.

Friday, June 14, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: Our fighters targeted – at dawn on Friday – the Israeli air base of Ramat David with drones.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the Kiryat Shmona settlement and its surroundings in the Hula Plain and Upper Galilee in northern Israel.

Friday, June 14, 07:00 am (GMT +2)

OSAMA HAMDAN (to CNN): If Washington acts positively and not just with Israel’s eyes, an agreement can be reached.

Friday, June 14, 05:00 am (GMT +2)

USAID: The humanitarian situation in Gaza is very bad and a ceasefire is necessary.

Friday, June 14, 4:30 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes targeted a house near the entrance to Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

