GAZA LIVE BLOG: More Displacement Orders in Rafah | Israeli Strikes Kill Many | Sanders: No More Weapons – Day 218

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli authorities issued more displacement orders to residents of areas east of Rafah, urging them to head to the Al-Mawasi area. Meanwhile, Israeli forces carried out intense strikes across various areas of the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians. US Senator Bernie Sanders said that the US must stop providing weapons to Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right government. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,934 Palestinians have been killed, and 78,572 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Saturday, May 11, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

REUTERS: the Israeli army issued more displacement orders to residents of areas east of Rafah urging them to head to the Al-Mawasi area.

Saturday, May 11, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the fortifications and garrison of the “Ramia site” in northern Israel with direct and guided missile weapons and artillery shells, confirming that it achieved a direct hit.

AUSTRALIAN FM PENNY WONG: Australia’s support for Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations is part of building the momentum to secure peace.

Saturday, May 11, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of 20 martyrs arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah following an Israeli night bombardment on several areas in Gaza.

❤️🇵🇸 A newborn in Rafah survived an ISRAELI AIRSTRIKE. pic.twitter.com/gG7LB4Ra6Z — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) May 10, 2024

Saturday, May 11, 07:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A violent airstrike targeted the Al-Salam neighborhood and the vicinity of the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip.

QNN: Professors at Princeton University go on a 24-hour hunger strike in solidarity with their students

Saturday, May 11, 06:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: A massive night demonstration took place in the Moroccan city of Casablanca in support of Gaza and denouncing the ongoing Israeli war on the Strip for the eighth month in a row.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: LIght bombs were seen in the airspace of the northeastern area of ​​the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, and that artillery shelling targeted the center and east of the city.

Saturday, May 11, 05:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Aircraft bombed a house belonging to the Qandil family in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

CIVIL DEFENSE IN NORTHERN GAZA: the Israeli army committed a number of massacres tonight by bombing more than 3 homes in Beit Lahia and the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli warplanes continue their massive bombardment of the Al Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/vcbYvun0ym — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 11, 2024

Saturday, May 11, 04:00 am (GMT +2)

SANDERS: The Rafah invasion must end US military aid to Netanyahu.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid recently targeted the Al-Geneina neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah.

Saturday, May 11, 03:00 am (GMT +2)

QUDS NEWS: Palestinian journalist Bahaa Okasha, his wife and son killed in an Israeli shelling that targeted their home in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)