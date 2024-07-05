GAZA LIVE BLOG: Nasrallah Meets Hamas | Mossad Head in Doha | ‘Army Enters Phase 3’ – Day 273

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A delegation from the Palestinian movement Hamas has reportedly met with the leader of the Lebanese group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah to discuss a possible ceasefire and to further coordinate regarding resistance. This development has taken place parallel to the arrival of the head of the Israeli Mossad to Doha, though without the rest of the Isreali delegation. Israeli massacres in Gaza continued as well as strong and growing Palestinian resistance. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,000 Palestinians have been killed, and 87,445 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Thursday, July 5, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Ben-Gvir threatened Netanyahu with bringing down the government if he made decisions alone in the exchange deal case.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli raid on a house in the Nuseirat Camp in central Gaza.

Thursday, July 5, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters were able to snipe an Israeli soldier in the vicinity of a hill west of Rafah city.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters bombarded with a barrage of mortar shells the Israeli soldiers and vehicles that had penetrated the Shrjaiya neighborhood.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike targeted the town of Markaba in southern Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Ambulance crews retrieved the bodies of 3 martyrs from the Saudi neighborhood west of Rafah city.

Thursday, July 5, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: Netanyahu did not present the details of the proposed exchange deal to the members of the security cabinet.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Israeli army has completely moved to the third stage in the northern Gaza Strip.

HEZBOLLAH: Hassan Nasrallah met with a leadership delegation from Hamas and discussed proposals for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

KAN: The head of Mossad is leaving for Doha without the rest of the negotiating delegation.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We targeted the occupation soldiers at the Rafah crossing gate.

Thursday, July 5, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed a position of occupation soldiers in the Netzarim axis.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli army continues to burn houses in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in Kerem Shalom, in the Gaza Strip.

Thursday, July 5, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

WALLA: According to a new poll, Benny Gantz leads voting intentions if elections were held now.

Thursday, July 5, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI HERITAGE MINISTER AMICHAI ELIYAHU: I will oppose any deal that leads to stopping the war.

Thursday, July 5, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed and a number of others were wounded in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis.

Thursday, July 5, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently holding an assessment with the heads of the security services and discussing the exchange deal.

Thursday, July 5, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Several areas in Gaza witnessed artillery shelling, raids and incursions by the occupation.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 5 Palestinians, including 3 children, were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted Jabalia al-Balad in the northern Gaza Strip.

HAMAS: China has issued a new invitation for Palestinian dialogue and we will respond to it.

Thursday, July 5, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

SPANISH FM: Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares has criticized the European Union’s double standards on the situation in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The biggest challenge facing the army in the Shejaiya neighborhood is the rubble and destruction left behind by the army in the first phase of the ground operation.

PFLP: We reject the deployment of any international forces in Gaza.

The Palestinian people are the only party authorized to determine the future of the Gaza Strip and the form of the ruling authority there.

Thursday, July 5, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 14:

The army is moving towards accepting the deal and we will switch to the method of raids that select specific targets. The army leadership is ready to accept any deal with Hamas at any price, and the important thing is to stop the war.

