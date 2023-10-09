Hezbollah Declares Military Operation against Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah announced in a statement, a copy of which was received by The Palestine Chronicle, that it will respond to the killing of three of its members at the hands of the Israeli occupation army on Monday afternoon.

“After the martyrdom of three of our (…) brothers this afternoon as a result of Israeli attacks on Lebanese towns and villages, groups from the Islamic Resistance have carried out an initial response by attacking the Braniat barracks, the command center of the Galilee Brigade, and the Avivim barracks, the command center of the Western Brigade, using guided missiles and mortar shells, causing direct hits,” the statement said.

On Monday afternoon, Arab and Lebanese Media also reported that members of the powerful Hezbollah Resistance group had been killed in an Israeli bombing.

The escalation followed clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli occupation forces in the occupied Lebanese Sheeba Farms region.

In a separate development, also in Lebanon, six Israeli soldiers were wounded including one in a serious condition following an attack by Al Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

This followed a decision by the Israeli military to fortify its forces in northern Israel and in other occupied Arab regions.

