‘Holding Perpetrators Accountable’ – Canada Announces New Round of Sanctions on Illegal Settlers

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Canada announced imposing new round of sanctions on four illegal settlers and two Israeli entities for “acts of harassment and violence” against Palestinians.

The Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly announced Wednesday that her country is imposing a new round of sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Extremist Settler Violence) Regulations, which includes four illegal Jewish settlers and two entities, according to a statement by the Canadian government.

The press release stated that sanctions were imposed on the four individuals and the two entities “for their roles in participating in or facilitating acts of harassment and violence, including attacks on humanitarian convoys, dispossession of property and displacement of Palestinian communities.”

“Extremist settler violence against Palestinians and their property is unacceptable and has a significant impact on the lives of Palestinians, undermining prospects for peace,” the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joly was quoted as saying in the press release.

“We call on Israeli authorities to ensure the protection of civilians and hold perpetrators of such violence accountable,” Joly added.

The news release emphasized that the “attacks by extremist Israeli settlers—a long-standing source of tension and conflict in the region—undermine the human rights of Palestinians, prospects for a two-state solution and pose significant risks to regional security.”

It also indicated that the violence inflicted by the illegal Jewish settlers on the Palestinian population has resulted “in loss of life and damage to Palestinian property and farming lands.”

“These attacks have also resulted in the forced displacement of Palestinian communities,” the statement read.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the concerned settlers are; Neria Ben Pazi, Noam Federman, Eden Levi, and Shlomo Sarid while the two entities are namely; Mount Hebron Fund and Shlom Asiraich.

The statement reiterated Canada’s continuous opposition to illegal Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, restating Canada’s commitment “to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East” based on the United Nations Security Council Resolution 446 and 465.

The press release ended by emphasizing that illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories stand in violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

Third Round of Sanctions

Earlier in June, Canada announced a new set of sanctions targeting settlers for “extremist violence” against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.

Canada followed the country’s first-ever sanctions against settlers, implemented a month before in coordination with Britain, France, the European Union, and the United States.

The new set of sanctions targeted Israeli settlers for “extremist violence” against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.

“Extremist settler violence has resulted in loss of life and damage to Palestinian property and farming lands,” the Canadian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that settlers are “a long-standing source of tension and conflict in the region (that) undermine the human rights of Palestinians, prospects for a two-state solution and pose significant risks to regional security”.

Illegal Settler Violence

Israel has occupied the West Bank, which is home to three million Palestinians, since 1967.

Estimates indicate that around 700,000 Israeli settlers live in roughly 300 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

All Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal under international law.

On July 19, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is unlawful and should be brought to an end “as rapidly as possible.”

The Court also ruled by 14 votes to one, that Israel is under an obligation “to immediately cease all new settlement activities and to evacuate all settlers” from the occupied land.

Following the court’s advisory opinion, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly voted in favor of a resolution, demanding Israel to end Israel’s occupation of Palestine within 12 months.

(The Palestine Chronicle)