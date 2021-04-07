Hamas: ‘No Parliamentary Elections without Jerusalem’

Hamas on Monday stressed it would not accept holding Palestinian parliamentary election without the participation of Palestinians in Jerusalem.

In a statement, member of the movement’s political bureau Ezzat Al-Reshq said:

“We insist that the Palestinian people in Jerusalem have the right to participate in the coming elections, as candidates and as voters, exactly as in 2006.”

“This is the unwavering position of Hamas towards the elections, which shall not be held without Jerusalem,” Al-Reshq added.

“If the Israeli occupation attempts to prevent Palestinians in Jerusalem from participating in the elections, the Palestinian people will launch a national battle against the Israeli occupation.”

The Hamas official called for the Arab and Islamic Ummah, along with the free people of the world “to put pressure on the Israeli occupation in order not to interrupt the electoral process in Jerusalem.”

He also said that these parties “should also support the endeavors of the Palestinians to heal the Palestinian division and fulfill their aspirations in freedom and independence.”

#Palestinian Election Officials Approve 36 Lists to Run in May Vote https://t.co/ado6GZ2nck via @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/um8tWpq642 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 6, 2021

Concluding his statement, Al-Reshq said: “We confirm that Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Palestine and will not be excluded from the coming elections.”

While Fatah and Hamas have reached an agreement for voting to take place in the West Bank and Gaza, the ability of Palestinians in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem to vote remains uncertain.

Israel bans all Palestinian political activity in Jerusalem, but Palestinian leaders insist voting to be held in occupied East Jerusalem.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)