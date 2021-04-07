Palestinian Elderly Woman Dies after Being Hit by Jewish Settler near Hebron

April 7, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Shafiqa Abu Aqeel, 73, was hit by a Jewish settler near Hebron. (Photo: video grab, via Twitter)

A Palestinian elderly woman died today after being struck by a Jewish settler near As-Samu‘ town, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Security sources confirmed that 73-year-old Shafiqa Abu Aqeel was hit by a Jewish settler who was driving his car at the western entrance of the town.

Abu Aqeel was rushed to Soroka Hospital in southern Israel, where medics pronounced her dead shortly afterward.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.