Palestinian Elderly Woman Dies after Being Hit by Jewish Settler near Hebron

A Palestinian elderly woman died today after being struck by a Jewish settler near As-Samu‘ town, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Security sources confirmed that 73-year-old Shafiqa Abu Aqeel was hit by a Jewish settler who was driving his car at the western entrance of the town.

🚨 *#Breaking ||* The martyrdom of the elderly Shafiqa Muhammad Suleiman Abu Aqeel (73 years), after being run over by an Israeli settler at the entrance to the western town of Samou ', south of Hebron, this morning.#ICC4Israel#Act4Palestine pic.twitter.com/xCwCM0pdIK — Esraa (@Esraa1997622) April 7, 2021

Abu Aqeel was rushed to Soroka Hospital in southern Israel, where medics pronounced her dead shortly afterward.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)