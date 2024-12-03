‘Hell to Pay’ Remarks’ – Hamas Says Trump’s Language Should Be Directed at Netanyahu

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“Hamas understands that Trump’s message is, in fact, directed primarily at Netanyahu and his government.”

Senior Hamas Politburo official, Dr. Basem Naim, has accused Israel of using negotiations as a facade to advance its own political and ideological agendas, Al-Mayadeen reported.

His comments came in a statement in response to US President-elect Donald Trump’s recent threats concerning the release of Israeli captives held in Gaza.

In a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump said that “if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity.”

“Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!” Trump added.

Political Cover

Criticizing Trump’s remarks, Naim reportedly said “Hamas understands that Trump’s message is, in fact, directed primarily at Netanyahu and his government.”

Donald Trump, the "peace promise" guy, now vows "ALL HELL TO PAY" over Israeli detainees—while ignoring Israeli genocide in Gaza, Palestinian prisoners, and the zionist entity's war crimes in Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen. pic.twitter.com/JpFVDjETPs — Mohamad Al Shami محمد الشامي 🇾🇪🇵🇸 (@mamashami) December 2, 2024

He criticized the Israeli leadership for using negotiations as a cover for its own political and ideological interests.

“Netanyahu’s government must put an end to this deceptive charade,” Naim stated.

Commitment to Ceasefire

The Resistance leader also underscored Hamas’ long-standing commitment to a permanent ceasefire to end the Israeli aggression on Gaza, and that the movement had actively pursued a deal that would include a full prisoner exchange to resolve the issue, reported Al-Mayadeen.

“From the start of this genocide, Hamas has openly sought peace and an agreement, but Netanyahu’s decisions have repeatedly derailed these efforts,” Naim explained.

He reaffirmed the movement’s commitment to the immediate implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2735 and the agreement reached on July 2, 2024, which outlines a potential framework for ending the war and facilitating the return of captives.

Naim expressed hope that the war would soon end, allowing Palestinians to return to their homes across Gaza, while also pushing for the release of prisoners on both sides to be reunited with their families.

33 Captives Killed

Hamas announced on Monday the deaths of 33 Israeli captives it had been holding, attributing their deaths to Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since the beginning of the conflict in October 2023.

In a video shared on its Telegram channel, Hamas said in a statement, “the captives of the occupation died in Gaza due to the stubbornness of the war criminal Netanyahu and his continued aggression.”

The movement warned that continued Israeli military operations could further endanger the lives of the captives, adding, “By continuing your insane war, you may lose your captives forever. Do what you must do before it is too late”.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 44,500 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,454 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023. pic.twitter.com/yVUouuBvyD — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 3, 2024

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,500 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 105,454 wounded.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Acute Famine

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(Al-Mayadeen, PC)