‘In Solidarity with Gaza’ – Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Escalate Operations

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Ansarallah movement, in coordination with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, carried out three military operations against Israeli targets within the last 48 hours, the group’s military spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced on Tuesday.

According to Saree, two of the operations deployed multiple drones to strike Israeli positions in northern Israel, while the third targeted a strategic site in the Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) region in southern Israel, also using drones.

He confirmed that all three operations achieved their intended objectives.

According to the Lebanese news network Al-Mayadeen, Saree “said the operations were in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their Resistance fighters and in response to the Israeli crimes against the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Mayadeen cited Saree as saying that the Ansarallah, in alliance with the Iraqi Resistance, remains resolute in countering Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Gaza.

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ ثلاث عمليات عسكرية بالاشتراك مع المقاومة الإسلامية في العراق ضد أهداف للعدو الإسرائيلي في شمال فلسطين المحتلة وفي منطقة أم الرشراش جنوباً. pic.twitter.com/p1csGZJGOq — أمين حيان Ameen Hayyan (@AmeenHa2024yan) December 3, 2024

Saree reportedly reiterated that “these operations will continue until the Israeli aggression ceases and the siege imposed on the Strip is lifted.”

This announcement follows a recent statement from the Ansarallah regarding attacks on one US destroyer and three American supply ships in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden.

These strikes were also framed as acts of support for the Palestinian cause, a reaction to Israeli actions in Gaza, and retaliation against American and British aggression in Yemen.

Saree detailed that the targeted vessels included the Stena Impeccable, Maersk Saratoga, and Liberty Grace, along with a US destroyer.

According to a statement, “the coordinated assault utilized 16 ballistic missiles, one cruise missile, and one drone, achieving precise strikes in a sophisticated operation across the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden.”

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,500 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,454 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

