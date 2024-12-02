33 Israeli Prisoners Killed in Gaza – How and When

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The group warned that continued Israeli military operations could further endanger the lives of the captives.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas announced on Monday the deaths of 33 Israeli captives it had been holding, attributing their deaths to Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since the beginning of the conflict in October 2023.

In a video shared on its Telegram channel, Hamas said in a statement, “the captives of the occupation died in Gaza due to the stubbornness of the war criminal Netanyahu and his continued aggression.”

The group warned that continued Israeli military operations could further endanger the lives of the captives, adding, “By continuing your insane war, you may lose your captives forever. Do what you must do before it is too late”.

The video detailed several incidents:

On October 9, 2023, four captives were killed alongside their captors during heavy bombardment. On October 14, nine more captives were killed in similar circumstances. On December 8, 2023, one captive was killed during an Israeli operation to rescue a soldier, which ended in failure and further loss of life.

Hamas also provided additional figures for 2024:

Seven captives died on March 1 after weeks of losing contact with their captors. Three captives were killed in an Israeli attack in central Gaza in June. On August 12, one captive was killed, and two female captives were critically injured. On September 2, six captives were killed in an incident in Rafah, where the Israeli military reportedly recovered their remains from a tunnel. Two female captives died due to continued military operations in North Gaza, with one killed on October 21 and the other on November 21.

Hamas also noted that approximately 251 individuals were taken captive on October 7, 2023, during the initial escalation.

By November 2023, about 105 captives were released as part of an exchange agreement.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,466 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,358 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)