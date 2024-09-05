GAZA LIVE BLOG: Massacre in Deir Al-Balah | US: Unilateral Deal with Hamas | Israel Re-Storms Tulkarm – Day 335

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least four Palestinians were killed and others were injured, including children and women, in an Israeli shelling that targeted tents for displaced people in the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip. NBC reported that the families of American prisoners in Gaza are pressuring the White House to conclude a unilateral deal with Hamas. Israeli occupation forces re-stormed the city of Tulkarm after withdrawing for a few hours. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,861 Palestinians have been killed, and 94,398 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Thursday, September 5, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

LAPID: Ending the war is in Israel’s interest. A country that needs to come back to life and rebuild the economy.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces re-stormed the city of Tulkarm and its camp after withdrawing from them for hours.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

REUTERS (citing US official): A new draft agreement on a prisoner swap deal may be issued next week or earlier.

PALESTINIAN HEALTH MINISTRY: 39 Palestinians were killed and 145 injured in the West Bank, since the start of the Israeli military operation, which was called “Summer Camps.”

AL-JAZEERA: There were injuries after an Israeli drone bombed a group of Palestinians in the Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

HAARETZ: Netanyahu is concerned about the criticism from the prisoners’ families, which is receiving increasing coverage in the international media.

NYT (citing US officials): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was being deceptive, trying to buy time until the US elections.

Thursday, September 5, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis.

WSJ (citing an official involved in recruiting Haredim): Two new programs have been opened for hardcore recruits. Protests and social pressures are obstacles to the recruitment of militants.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: There will come a time when American pressure becomes impossible and there will be no choice but to accept the deal.

NBC: The families of American prisoners in Gaza are pressuring the White House to conclude a unilateral deal with Hamas.

Thursday, September 5, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: August was the month with the highest number of rockets and drones launched from Lebanon into Israel, with an increase of 20 percent.

MAARIV (citing former Israeli coordinator for prisoners’ affairs): The prisoners will not be released through special operations, but through negotiations for which we will pay a heavy price.

Thursday, September 5, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted the vicinity of the town of Kafra, south of Lebanon.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces have completely withdrawn from all areas of Tulkarm and its camps.

ISRAEL HAYOM: The Israeli internal security service (Shabak) warned during a closed session of the Knesset of the danger that UNRWA poses to Israel’s security and called for its closure.

Thursday, September 5, 06:45 am (GMT+2)

Al-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Yiftach in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel warning of rocket fire.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Nablus and Al-Ain camp in the northern West Bank.

NBC (Citing informed sources): The Biden administration is considering a request by the families of American detainees in Gaza to conclude a deal with Hamas that does not include Israel.

