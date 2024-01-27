Engulfed by Flames – Resistance Roundup – Day 113

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In his desperate search for any victory in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has moved his country’s military operations further south.

It is unclear what type of victory Israel is hoping to achieve in Khan Yunis and in central Gaza, but judging from the last 113 days, Israel is unlikely to find its target, and the Palestinian Resistance will continue to fight back with ferocity.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in Al-Amal neighborhood, west of the city of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. “WATCH: Scenes of Al-Qassam fighters clashing with enemy vehicles on the outskirts of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. “WATCH: Scenes of several enemy aircraft used in intelligence and special operations that were seized by Al-Qassam fighters in Gaza City.”

In this just-released video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen clashing with enemy vehicles on the outskirts of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/qfIcCqdo1Q pic.twitter.com/skzfbTLgq4 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 27, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We are engaged in fierce clashes with the soldiers and vehicles of the “israeli” enemy using machine guns and anti-tank shells on the axes of advancement to the west and south of Khan Yunis city. “We bombarded Sderot, Niram and the settlements of the (Gaza) envelope with rocket barrages. “We targeted a Zionist Merkava tank and troop carrier with RPG shells on the axes of advance west of the city of Khan Yunis.

⚡️WATCH: Hezbollah published a video showing the launch of the Iranian "Falaq-1" rockets, a tactical high-explosive rockets that operates on solid bipropellant fuel, targeting the Ma’aleh Golan base. https://t.co/eSbMbLoFbX pic.twitter.com/lhAJk2n504 — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) January 27, 2024

“We bombed enemy gatherings in the vicinity of the Abu Safiya military site east of Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip with mortar shells. “We bombed with a rocket barrage and mortar shells a supply line and the movement of the enemy’s vehicles east of Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip. “We bombarded, with a barrage of mortar shells, gatherings of enemy soldiers and vehicles on the advancement axes west and southwest of the city of Khan Yunis.”

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:30 AM, on Saturday, 27/01/2024, targeted a deployment of the Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Jal Al-Alam site with Burkan missiles, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:15 AM, on Saturday, 27/01/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers south of Al-Abad site with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:05 AM, on Saturday, 27/01/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers around the Doviv barracks with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

The israeli military maneuver in the north of occupied Palestine. They claim they are preparing a war against Hezbollah. These videos are meant to scare Hezbollah but honestly, it gives Hezbollah more ducks to target 🦆. pic.twitter.com/tv56ghlHZx — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) January 27, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:50 AM, on Saturday, 27/01/2024, targeted the Khirbet Ma’ar (IOF) base with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:35 PM, on Saturday, 27-01-2024 targeted a secret command center in the Zebdine barracks in the occupied Shebaa Farms with a Falaq 1 missile, achieving a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:45 PM, on Saturday, 27-01-2024 targeted the espionage equipment at the Al-Bahri site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.‏ “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:45 PM, on Saturday, 27-01-2024 targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Shoumera Barracks with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)