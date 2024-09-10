Hezbollah Retaliates – Resistance Roundup – Day 340

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah has issued several statements detailing its latest escalation and retaliatory attacks against Israeli army positions in south Lebanon and northern Israel.

The first statement said that Hezbollah targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam military site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills. The attack was conducted using artillery shells at precisely 3:55 pm on Tuesday.

Another statement said that the Lebanese resistance conducted an attack in retaliation to an Israeli army assassination carried out in the western Bekaa region.

Hezbollah’s retaliation included strikes at an Israeli military artillery bunker of Battalion 411 in Neve Ziv and a command center currently occupied by Golani Brigade forces at Mount Neriyya base.

The attacks were conducted with dozens of Katyusha rockets, Hezbollah said.

Below are the latest statements from the main Palestinian Resistance groups in the West Bank and Gaza.

The statements below also contain the latest announcement by the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which continues to target Israeli occupation forces in occupied south Lebanon and northern Israel.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

We are engaging in direct clashes with the occupation forces on the axes of penetration into Tulkarem camp.

Our victorious Brigades are engaged in fierce clashes with explosive devices on the axes of penetration into Tulkarem camp.

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

Our fighters are engaged in violent clashes with the soldiers and vehicles of the zionist occupation after discovering a special zionist unit inside the camp on all combat axes in Tulkarem camp.

Our resistance fighters detonated a pre-prepared explosive device in a zionist military vehicle in the Balawneh axis of the Tulkarem camp, achieving direct hits.

Our fighters continue to fight fierce battles with enemy forces on the clash axes and are showering enemy forces with heavy barrages of bullets and explosive devices in Tulkarem camp.

Our fighters targeted an infantry force on the Ghanem axis in Tulkarem Camp, confirming direct injuries in the ranks of the force.

Our fighters in Nablus succeeded at dawn today to confront the enemy forces on various axes of combat with heavy barrages of bullets and explosive devices. Our heroes in the Balata groups were also able to target the enemy’s movements and military vehicles on the Maslakh axis with heavy barrages of bullets, achieving direct hits.

Our fighters are fighting fierce battles with the fighters of our people against the invading enemy forces in the Al-Murabba’a axis in Tulkarem camp and are showering the enemy forces with heavy barrages of bullets, achieving direct casualties.

Hezbollah

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 15:55 on Tuesday, 10-09-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday, 10-09-2024, targeted the enemy artillery position of the 411th Battalion in Neve Ziv, and a command post currently occupied by Golani Brigade forces at the Mount Neria base with dozens of Katyusha rockets.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 17:55 on Tuesday, 10-09-2024, targeted the Al-Abbasiya site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 17:55 on Tuesday, 10-09-2024, targeted a position of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Rahib site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday, 10-09-2024, targeted the reserve headquarters of the Northern Corps, the reserve base of the Galilee Division, and its logistical warehouses in Amiad with swarms of (FPV) attack drones.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 17:51 on Tuesday, 10-09-2024, targeted the espionage equipment at Al-Abad site with the appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.

