GAZA LIVE BLOG: Artillery Shelling in Khan Yunis | Five Killed in Tubas | Gantz Urges Ceasefire Deal – Day 341

Several people were killed and wounded as a result of the occupation artillery shelling of a house in the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Israeli occupation forces assassinated 5 Palestinian youths in the city of Tubas, in the northern West Bank. Benny Gantz vowed to guarantee popular support for it in Israel for a ceasefire deal. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,020 Palestinians have been killed, and 94,925 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Wednesday, September 11, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli said that air force drones bombed two Hezbollah fighters in the Mays al-Jabal area, and that artillery forces attacked targets in the Naqoura and Aita al-Shaab areas in southern Lebanon.

KEIR STARMER: We comply with international law in our dealings with Israel.

IRAQI PM: We will not allow any aggression launched from our territory against Iran.

IRANIAN PRESIDENT: Israel is committing genocide in Gaza with US and European support.

An Israeli airstrike targeted at dawn on Wednesday a group of Palestinians near the Al-Tawhid Mosque in the city of Tubas claiming the lives of five young men.

Wednesday, September 11, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

GERMAN PRESIDENT: Every party with influence over Hamas and Israel should use its influence to reach a ceasefire.

AL-JAZEERA: Israel launched a raid on the outskirts of the town of Rashaya al-Fakhar in southern Lebanon.

Wednesday, September 11, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone launched a raid on the outskirts of the town of Yater in southern Lebanon.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the Zabadin barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets and achieved a direct hit.

MEDICAL SOURCES to Al-Jazeera: The death toll resulting from Israeli raids targeting inhabited homes in the central and southern Gaza Strip has risen to 20.

Israeli forces continue to impose a cordon on the Turkish Governmental Hospital during the military offensive in the town of Tubas, in the northern West Bank.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the Ruwaysat al-Qarn site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missiles, and achieved a direct hit.

BRITISH MINISTER FOR MIDDLE EAST: Israel must allow UN staff to carry out their duties in Gaza.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four people were killed and a number of others were injured in an Israeli raid on a house in the Al Mawasi area, west of Rafah city.

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: One person was killed and another was injured in an Israeli raid on the town of Mays al-Jabal in the south of the country.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI AMBULANCE: At least one person was critically injured in a run-over operation north of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

AL-JAZEERA: A missile was launched towards an Israeli site in the occupied Shebaa Farms in southern Lebanon.

IRGC COMMANDER: Hossein Salami reiterated his threat to Israel, saying it would “soon see revenge” for its “evil” actions, and that the Palestinians would taste victory.

Wednesday, September 11, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALINFO: Israeli forces are deploying snipers on the roofs of many buildings in the city of Tubas.

HAMAS: Hamas blesses the run-over operation and considers it a natural response to the occupation’s crimes.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces are besieging the Turkish government hospital in the city of Tubas and shooting at anyone who moves.

CHANNEL 14: A Black Hawk helicopter approached the ground to evacuate a person with a gunshot wound in Rafah, and crashed for an unknown reason.

CHANNEL 14: The perpetrator of the ramming attack was not killed and was transferred to a hospital in Jerusalem.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: An officer was critically injured, 3 soldiers were seriously injured, and 4 were moderately injured when the Israeli military helicopter crashed in Rafah.

ISRAELI ARMY: Two soldiers were killed in a military plane crash in Gaza. CHANNEL 14: A Black Hawk helicopter approached the ground to evacuate a person with a gunshot wound in Rafah, and crashed for an unknown reason. YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: An officer was critically injured, 3…

WALLA: The Black Hawk helicopter crash in Gaza is the first fatal incident in 30 years of service of this model in the Israeli army.

Wednesday, September 11, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: Two soldiers were killed in a military plane crash in Gaza.

ISRAELI AMBULANCE: An Israeli man was critically injured in a run-over attack north of Ramallah.

Wednesday, September 11, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

FORMER ISRAELI COLONEL: If there is no deal, there is no choice but war in the North.

ISRAELI MILITARY COMMANDER: It will take at least a year to defeat Hamas.

Our goal is to eliminate Hamas’s ability to launch rockets.

Wednesday, September 11, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

GANTZ: If a good agreement is reached, I will guarantee popular support in Israel.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces stormed Tulkarm camp in the West Bank and destroyed the camp’s infrastructure.

LAPID: Netanyahu rejected my repeated proposals to form a unity government.

Wednesday, September 11, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in the Erez area in the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli shelling targeted the northwest of the Nuseirat camp and the city of Rafah in the central and southern Gaza Strip.

4 Palestinians killed, 11 others injured in Israeli airstrike on Gaza's Nuseirat camp

Wednesday, September 11, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

WAFA: Israeli occupation forces assassinated 5 Palestinian youths in the city of Tubas, in the northern West Bank.

LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli occupation aircraft launched fire belts on Lebanese towns on the border.

Wednesday, September 11, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several people were killed and wounded as a result of the occupation artillery shelling of a house in the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, September 11, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

PENTAGON: Secretary Lloyd Austin urged his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant to reconsider the Israeli army’s rules of engagement in West Bank operations, following the killing of an American-Turkish activist.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces, accompanied by bulldozers, re-stormed Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm, in the northern occupied West Bank.

