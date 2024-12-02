Hezbollah Strikes Back – Resistance Roundup – Day 423

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah announced on Monday that it had carried out an initial defensive operation in response to ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement, which came into effect at dawn on November 27, 2024.

Hezbollah stated that it targeted the Israeli-occupied Ruwaysat al-Alam site in the Kfar Chouba hills in southern Lebanon.

In its statement, the group cited repeated Israeli violations, “which have included various forms of aggression, such as firing on civilians and conducting airstrikes in different areas of Lebanon—resulting in the martyrdom of civilians and injuries to others—and the continued breach of Lebanese airspace by enemy aircraft, even reaching the capital Beirut.”

The Resistance described the operation as an “initial defensive and warning response” and concluded with the warning: “You have been warned.”

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army launched a raid on the Burghaz area in the eastern sector of southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/Pr1rzQINN5 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 2, 2024

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military violated the ceasefire agreement by launching attacks on southern border villages and areas in the Bekaa Valley.

One incident involved a drone strike targeting a bulldozer near a Lebanese Army post in the village of Hosh al-Sayyed Ali, located north of the Hermel district. The Lebanese Army reported on X that the Israeli drone struck the bulldozer during fortification work inside the al-Abbara military post, injuring a soldier moderately.

Additionally, the Lebanese General Directorate of State Security announced that an Israeli drone attack killed one of its members, Mahdi Khreis.

Al-Qassam Brigades published a video showing its fighters targeting Israeli vehicles penetrating the Saftawi area north of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/KJnxgIFFmg — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 2, 2024

The statement condemned the strike as a “serious escalation and a flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty,” explaining that the drone targeted Khreis with a guided missile while he was performing his national duties, resulting in his martyrdom.

In southern Lebanon, Israeli forces also fired machine guns at homes in al-Naqoura, while reconnaissance aircraft flew over villages in the Tyre district. According to the National News Agency (NNA), the Israeli military launched four artillery shells at al-Khiam, one of which struck a chalet in the area between Marj’youn Plain and al-Khiam.

Below are the latest statements by the main Resistance force in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)



“WATCH: Targeting enemy vehicles penetrating the Saftawi area north of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades target enemy sites in the settlements of Nirim and Third Eye with a number of 114mm Rajoom rockets.”

CHANNEL 12: Israeli air defenses intercepted a missile fired from Khan Yunis towards the Gaza envelope. pic.twitter.com/Le3ZVjp3R5 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 2, 2024

Hezbollah

“In response to the repeated violations committed by the Israeli enemy against the ceasefire agreement, which officially went into effect at dawn on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, and given the various forms these violations have taken—including firing on civilians, conducting airstrikes in different areas of Lebanon resulting in the martyrdom of civilians and injuries to others, and the continued breach of Lebanese airspace by Israeli warplanes, reaching as far as the capital, Beirut—and since attempts to address these violations with the concerned parties have proven unsuccessful, the Islamic Resistance carried out a preliminary defensive warning response on the evening of Monday. “The operation targeted the Ruweisat Al-Alam site, which belongs to the Israeli enemy’s military in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)