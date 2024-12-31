Hezbollah: ‘We Remain Steadfast’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 452

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ihab Hamadeh, a Lebanese MP, warns that if Israel escalates against Lebanon, the resistance will respond decisively, emphasizing the strength and readiness of Hezbollah.

Member of the Lebanese Parliament, Ihab Hamadeh, of the Bloc of Loyalty to the Resistance, warned that “if the occupation takes any steps against Lebanon from the eastern front due to its expansion in Syria, we will carry out our national duty.”

In an interview with Al-Mayadeen, Hamadeh stated that “what the occupation was unable to achieve through war, it now seeks to achieve through peace.” He emphasized that it is the resistance that protects Lebanon and prevents the enemy from violating its land, adding that “anyone who believes that the resistance in Lebanon has weakened is deluded.”

Hamadeh confirmed: “On the 61st day after the ceasefire, we will be in a position to make the Israeli enemy taste our wrath.” He went on to say, “So far, we have not seen any seriousness from the committee overseeing the ceasefire.”

He also addressed the misconception that Hezbollah has grown tired, stating: “Those who think that Hezbollah is exhausted are mistaken. We possess the resources and intellect to be in a position to confront the occupation.”

Commenting on the effects of the changes in Syria, Hamadeh said that the situation for Lebanon is not as some have portrayed it. He added that the upcoming political phase will be a continuation of the war on Lebanon by the United States, affirming that “we remain steadfast in the face of this confrontation.”

Finally, Hamadeh warned: “If the occupation takes any steps against Lebanon from the eastern front, following its expansion in Syria, we will carry out our national duty.”

Meanwhile, the Resistance in Gaza continued.

Below are the latest statements by one of Gaza’s main Resistance groups.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Quds Brigades

“We bombarded with a barrage of mortar shells the positions of the Zionist enemy soldiers in the Netzarim axis.

“We targeted a convoy of Zionist enemy vehicles with a field of highly explosive anti-tank bombs (Thaqib and Raad) in the vicinity of the Martyr Anwar Aziz Mosque in the middle of Jabalia camp.

“After our Mujahideen returned from the battle lines north of the Gaza Strip.. they reported that they targeted, in cooperation with the Mujahideen of the Qassam Brigades, a Zionist Merkava tank and a D9 bulldozer with two RBG and Al-Yassin 105 shells in the middle of Jabalia camp.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)