Hiding behind the UNIFIL – Resistance Roundup – Day 368

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Lebanese Hezbollah group said it bombed an Israeli force that advanced towards the border area of Labouneh, achieving confirmed casualties and forcing it to retreat.

The statement followed claims by Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen that the Israeli army occupied the Maroun al-Ras area and destroyed houses from which Hezbollah allegedly fired rockets towards Israel.

On Tuesday, the Israel Broadcasting Corporation published video footage showing Israeli soldiers waving the Israeli flag in what it said was the southern Lebanese town of Maroun al-Ras.

However, Hezbollah confirmed in a statement that its fighters spotted an Israeli enemy force that infiltrated from behind the position of the international forces (UNIFIL) and dealt with them using ‘appropriate weapons’, forcing them to withdraw behind the border area.

In a separate statement, Hezbollah said that it bombed a gathering of the Israeli occupation forces in the settlement of Metulla with rockets, and targeted with a squadron of drones a gathering of the Israeli enemy forces in the settlement of Yaara.

The Lebanese group also announced that it has carried out 3,194 military operations against Israeli military sites and settlements since October 8, 2023, noting that its operations led to the evacuation of 100 settlements and the displacement of more than 300,000 Israelis.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“​​Al-Qassam Brigades detonated a high-impact explosive device in a zionist personnel carrier near the headquarters of the Beitna Foundation, west of Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam fighters successfully eliminated a zionist soldier at point-blank range, and upon the arrival of a rescue unit, they targeted its members with a Ra’adiya anti-personnel explosive device, resulting in the members being killed and wounded in the Al-Tawam area, northwest of Gaza City.

AL-MAYADEEN: A qualitative operation by the resistance in southern Lebanon resulted in many killed and wounded in a special zionist force near Labouneh.

“Al-Qassam fighters were able to clash with a zionist special force, killing and wounding its members in the Block 2 area of ​​Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded the command and control headquarters in the civil administration area east of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip with a number of mortar shells.

“After their return from the battlefield, our fighters reported that they clashed with a zionist force from zero distance in the Block 2 area in Jabalia camp at exactly 11 AM yesterday, Monday, and inflicted deaths and injuries among its members, and our fighters monitored the landing of a helicopter for evacuation.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“WATCH: Saraya Al-Quds shows scenes of its fighters bombing the south of the occupied city of Asqalan with a rocket barrage and bombarded the zionist gatherings that had penetrated Jabalia camp with mortar shells.

“WATCH: Saraya Al-Quds shows footage of the targeting of a zionist “Merkava” tank with a tandem shell as it advanced in the Al-Qasasib area in the center of Jabalia camp.

In cooperation with Al-Nasser Salah Al-Din Brigades, we bombed the zionist enemy's command and control headquarters in Juhr Al-Dik in the central Gaza Strip with mortar shells.

“In cooperation with Al-Nasser Salah Al-Din Brigades, we bombed the zionist enemy’s command and control headquarters in Juhr Al-Dik in the central Gaza Strip with mortar shells.

“We bombed Sderot and the settlements of the Gaza envelope with a rocket barrage.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombed a gathering of enemy forces in the settlement of Shlomi with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombed a gathering of enemy forces in the settlement of Hanita with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:45 AM on Tuesday 8-10-2024, bombed a gathering of enemy forces in the vicinity of the Marj site with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 05:00 AM on Tuesday 8-10-2024, bombed an artillery position of the Israeli enemy in “Dishon” with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 05:00 AM on Tuesday 8-10-2024, bombed an artillery position of the Israeli enemy in Dalton with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 05:00 AM on Tuesday 8-10-2024, bombed a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the vicinity of the Yiron settlement with a rocket barrage.

Hezbollah releases a video and infographic summarizing their operations as part of the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood from October 8, 2023 until October 8, 2024.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:30 PM on Tuesday 8-10-2024, bombed the city of Haifa and the Krayot with a large barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:30 AM on Tuesday 8-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces at the Al-Baghdadi site with a squadron of attack drones, hitting their targets with precision.

“When a zionist enemy force advanced towards the Labouna border area, supported by bulldozers and vehicles, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded them with artillery shells and rocket weapons and achieved certain casualties, forcing them to retreat.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:30 PM on Tuesday, 8-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the settlement of Ya’ara with a squadron of attack drones.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, 8-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in Metulla with a rocket barrage.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed an Israeli force advancing towards the Labouneh border area, achieving confirmed hits and forcing it to retreat.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, 8-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the vicinity of Maroun Al-Ras with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:45 PM on Tuesday, 8-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the orchards of Al-Manara with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:35 PM on Tuesday, 8-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in Avivim with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:35 PM on Tuesday, 8-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in Yiftah with a rocket barrage.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)