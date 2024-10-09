LIVE BLOG: Trapped in Northern Gaza | Hezbollah Repels Infiltration Attempt | Biden, Netanyahu to Discuss Response to Iran – Day 369

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Israeli army is launching continuous artillery shelling on northern Gaza while UNRWA stated that 400,000 people are still trapped in the area. 

Hezbollah was able to repel another infiltration attempt from the Israeli military in the Labouneh area, inflicting casualties and forcing the unit to retreat.

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are set to discuss Israel’s response to Iran today, according to the American news website Axios. 

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 41,965 Palestinians have been killed, and 97,590 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Wed, Oct 9, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in 30 Israeli Towns

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Air raid sirens sounded in about 30 towns and cities in Israel following the latest batch of rockets fired from Lebanon.

Wed, Oct 9, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

UNRWA: 400,000 Trapped in Northern Gaza

UNRWA: At least 400,000 people are trapped in the northern Gaza Strip. Israeli evacuation orders force people to flee again and again, especially from the Jabaliya camp. Many refuse to evacuate because they know very well that there is no safe place in Gaza.

Wed, Oct 9, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Manara, Margaliot

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens are sounding in Manara and Margaliot in the Galilee.

Wed, Oct 9, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Attempt to Target Israel's Gas Extraction Platform

ISRAELI MEDIA: Two missiles were intercepted by the David’s Sling system in the airspace of the city of Caesarea, south of Haifa. According to Walla, air interceptions prevented an attempt to target the gas extraction platform in the Israeli Leviathan field.

 

Wed, Oct 9, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Launches Four Raids on South Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes launched four raids on the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon.

Wed, Oct 9, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Avivim, Caesarea

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in Avivim in Western Galilee, and in the city of Caesarea, south of Haifa, and its surroundings.

 

Wed, Oct 9, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

20 Rockets Target Western Galilee

CHANNEL 12: At least 20 rockets were fired in the last batch that targeted the Western Galilee. at least 20 rockets were fired in the last batch that targeted the Western Galilee.

Wed, Oct 9, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

AXIOS: Biden, Netanyahu to Discuss Response to Iran

AXIOS: US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak on Wednesday about a possible Israeli response to the Iranian attack.

Wed, Oct 9, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Western Galilee

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in the Western Galilee after rocket launches were detected.

Wed, Oct 9, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Injured in Israeli Raid on Bekaa Valley

LEBANESE CIVIL DEFENSE: One person was killed and three others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Sa’ida in the Bekaa region of Lebanon.

Wed, Oct 9, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Reples Infiltration Attempts

HEZBOLLAH: When an Israeli army force attempted to advance towards the Labouneh area, the fighters targeted it with artillery shells and rocket weapons and inflicted direct casualties, leading to its retreat.

Wed, Oct 9, 9:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Continues to Bomb Northern Gaza

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli army is launching continuous artillery shelling on Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia, Jabalia camp and Jabalia al-Balad in the northern Gaza Strip.

