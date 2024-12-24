‘Hunting Snakes’ in Beit Lahia – Resistance Roundup – Day 445

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Qassam said in the video that the number is significantly higher than claims by the Israeli army, and that more details about the ambush will be published soon.

A new video was released by Al-Qassam Brigades today, entitled: “Hunting Snakes.”

The group said that the video is of an ambush of Israeli soldiers near the Education Roundabout east of the town of Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

The operation involved two explosives canisters that the engineering units of the Israeli army could not spot, leading, according to the Israeli army, to the killing of an officer and two soldiers.

Al-Qassam, however, said in the video that the number is significantly higher than claims by the Israeli army, and that more details about the ambush will be published soon.

For its part, The Al-Quds Brigades announced on Tuesday that its fighters trapped an Israeli infantry force of 12 soldiers in a tight ambush in the northern Gaza Strip.

In this video, Al-Quds Brigades fighters are seen bombing Isreali military sites and settlements in the Gaza envelope with a barrage of rockets from the heart of the incursion axes in the northern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/2Tc8mvNy7E — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 24, 2024

In the operation, the fighters reportedly blew up a house where the force had barricaded itself in the Al-Ezba area, west of Beit Hanoun.

The operation began with the detonation of a number of anti-personnel devices, the group said in its Telegram channel, leading to the killing and wounding of the Israeli force inside the building.

As soon as the rescue forces arrived at the scene of the ambush, another device was detonated in an Israeli Merkava tank.

The brigades also said in another statement that it is engaged in fierce clashes, using shells and anti-personnel missiles, with the occupation soldiers holed up in a house in the Abdel Dayem area, west of Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the military wing of Fatah, shelled Israeli soldiers and vehicles stationed in the Netzarim axis in the vicinity of the Palace of Justice area using short-range 107-caliber rockets.

The spokesman for the Israeli occupation army announced on Monday evening that an officer – a deputy company commander – was killed, along with two soldiers from the Kfir Brigade, during a battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

The military spokesman of the Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, said on Monday that “the enemy hides its real losses and the dire condition of soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip in order to preserve the image of his army.”

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

In this video, entitled 'Hunting Snakes', Al-Qassam fighters are seen ambushing Israeli soldiers near the Education Roundabout east of Beit Lahia city, north of the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/vsxenjY40t — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 24, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“WATCH: Enemy soldiers were ambushed near the Education Roundabout east of Beit Lahia city, north of the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“WATCH: Scenes of the bombing of military sites and settlements in the Gaza envelope with a barrage of rockets from the heart of the incursion axes in the northern Gaza Strip.

“After our Mujahideen returned from the fighting lines north of the Gaza Strip, they reported that on Sunday evening they had ambushed a Zionist infantry force of 12 soldiers by blowing up a house – inside which they had taken refuge – in the Al-Azba area west of Beit Hanoun, which had been booby-trapped with a number of anti-personnel explosive devices. Immediately upon the arrival of the rescue forces to the location of the ambush, our Mujahideen detonated a (Thaqib) explosive device in a (Merkava) military vehicle.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)