Hussam, Khaled and Walid – Resistance Roundup – Day 422

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, reported a series of operations against Israeli military vehicles in the Gaza Strip in recent days, resulting in confirmed damage and casualties.

On Sunday, the group published a video showing a “complex ambush against enemy soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of the Burj Awad Junction in the Jeneina neighborhood east of Rafah in the southern Strip.”

According to a statement, after monitoring the movements and behavior of Israeli forces, the command of the Eastern Brigade decided to prepare and set up a series of “tightly coordinated ambushes in the designated operational area”.

As the Israeli forces advanced from the Salah Al-Din axis toward the Burj Awad junction, this location was reportedly identified by the Resistance as the focal point for the planned operation.

For the first time since the beginning of the resistance operations inside Gaza to repel the Israeli invasion, fighters were also mentioned by name in the video.

“Fire will be opened by Hussam to snipe as many zionist soldiers as possible. Immediately afterward, Khaled will strike the enemy vehicles with Al-Yassin-105 shells. Upon the arrival of enemy reinforcement forces, Walid will cut off the reinforcements from the killing zone,” a fighter is heard as saying.

According to the statement, the operation was carried out in “revenge and victory for the blood of our great leader, the great martyr Yahya Al-Sinwar, Abu Ibrahim, who ascended as a clashing fighter on the land of the Rafah Batallion.”

At the end of the video, a banner read: “Coming soon – The second ambush”

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigade (Hamas)

“After their return from the battle lines, our fighters reported that a D9 zionist military bulldozer was targeted with a “Sadmiyya” explosive on Friday afternoon, killing those inside it, and a Merkava tank was destroyed with a Shuath explosive yesterday morning, Saturday, in the Saftawi area north of Gaza City.

“WATCH: The execution of a complex ambush against enemy soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of the Burj Awad Junction in the Jeneina neighborhood east of Rafah in the southern Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Scenes of mortar fire that Saraya Al-Quds Al-Nasser Salah Al-Din Brigades used to bombard a command and control center belonging to the enemy army in the Juhr Al-Dik area in the central Gaza Strip.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)