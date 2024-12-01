‘Humanitarian Duty’ – Ansarallah Announces New Operation Targeting Tel Aviv

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Ansarallah movement, affiliated with the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced on Sunday that it had launched a ballistic missile targeting a “vital site” in central Israel.

Ansarallah military spokesperson Yahya Saree stated that the hypersonic missile successfully struck its intended target.

According to the statement, the operation was carried out “in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and its fighters, and in response to the crimes committed by the Israeli enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip”.

Saree warned of continued missile and drone attacks unless Israel halts its offensive in Gaza and lifts the ongoing siege.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces, in light of the continued crimes of the enemy in the Gaza Strip, will escalate their military operations using missiles and drones as part of their religious, moral, and humanitarian duty to support the fighters in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank,” the statement said.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli public broadcaster KAN claimed that a missile fired from Yemen had been intercepted by air defense systems.

The Israeli Army Radio also reported that four Israelis were slightly injured as they ran to shelters after sirens sounded in a number of areas in central Israel.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,382 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,142 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)