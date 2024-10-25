ICC Chief Prosecutor Says Court is ‘Subject to Range of Attacks’, Denies Misconduct Allegations

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“This is a moment in which myself and the International Criminal Court are subject to a wide range of attacks and threats.”

Karim Khan, the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor, has denied allegations of misconduct towards a member of his office saying the ICC and himself are being “subject to a wide range of attacks and threats.”

The allegation, which has not been specified, comes as a panel of judges considers Khan’s applications for arrest warrants filed in May against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza since October last year.

“There is no truth to suggestions of such misconduct. I have worked in diverse contexts for 30 years and there has never been such a complaint lodged against me by anyone,” Khan said on X.

Independent Probe

He was responding to a statement from the president of the ICC’s assembly of state parties which said it was “mandated to address such reports in an independent manner, fully respecting the rights of any persons concerned.”

“I am aware of recent public reports regarding alleged misconduct by the ICC prosecutor towards a member of his office. I can confirm that the Independent Oversight Mechanism (IOM) was seized of this matter on the basis of a third-party report,” the president said.

I welcome this statement from the President of the Assembly of States Parties.



It was with deep sadness that I understood reports of misconduct were to be aired publicly in relation to me. There is no truth to suggestions of such misconduct. I have worked in diverse contexts… https://t.co/vGXksGIbQ6 — Karim A. A. Khan KC (@KarimKhanQC) October 24, 2024

The IOM “follows a victims-centered approach in the implementation of its mandate, and therefore seeks the constent of any alleged victim of misconduct before proceeding” with an investigation, the president added.

“The IOM did so upon being seized. As reported by the IOM in its 2023-2024 Annual Report, following the conversation with the alleged victim, the IOM was not in a position to proceed with an investigation at that stage. Measures to safeguard everyone’s rights were recommended,” the statement noted.

Israel’s Campaign Against ICC

Khan said, “If ever asked to do so, I would be willing to provide any information needed to the IOM.”

“This is a moment in which myself and the International Criminal Court are subject to a wide range of attacks and threats,” the Chief Prosecutor added in an apparent reference to attacks against the ICC since his application for the arrest warrants.

In May, the British newspaper The Guardian reported that Israel conducted a nearly decade-long secret campaign against the ICC. Israel’s campaign reportedly involved using intelligence agencies to “surveil, hack, pressure, smear and allegedly threaten senior ICC staff in an effort to derail the court’s inquiries.”

Khan, who has served in his position as Chief Prosecutor since 2021, stated: “It has never been more important that the ICC, including myself as Prosecutor, is able to focus on its job to deliver justice for the victims of international crimes, and demonstrate through our actions that all lives deserve the protection of international law.”

Court Urged to Expedite Request

The Chief Prosecutor has also applied for arrest warrants for three Palestinian leaders, two of whom have since been assassinated by Israel; Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza and Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas political bureau chief. Mohammed Deif, the leader of Al-Qassam Brigades, is the third Palestinian leader who faces a possible arrest warrant.

Netanyahu has called the arrest warrant applications against himself and Gallant “outrageous,” “a disgrace” and “a moral outrage of historic proportions.”

In August, Khan requested an expedited ruling from judges on the issuance of the arrest warrants while emphasizing that the court holds jurisdiction to prosecute Israeli nationals.

“Any unjustified delay in these proceedings detrimentally affects the rights of victims,” Khan was quoted by Reuters as saying.

“It is settled law that the court has jurisdiction in this situation,” the filing said, dismissing claims by Israel that it is carrying out its own investigations into alleged war crimes.

(The Palestine Chronicle)