WATCH: Israeli Forces Shoot, Kill Palestinian Man near Ramallah

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a Palestinian man on Saturday morning, near the town of Kufr Nimeh, west of Ramallah, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the man was identified as 42-year-old Tareq Odeh Maali. Odeh’s body was reportedly taken by the Israeli army.

The moment Israeli occupation forces shot and killed 42-year-old Tareq Odeh, near Rallah, on Saturday, January 21. pic.twitter.com/MONvsBBOiE — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 21, 2023

With the killing of Maali, a total of 18 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of the year, four of them children.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)