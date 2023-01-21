WATCH: Israeli Forces Shoot, Kill Palestinian Man near Ramallah

Tareq Odeh Maali, 42, was killed by Israeli occupation forces near Ramallah. (Photo: via Social media)

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a Palestinian man on Saturday morning, near the town of Kufr Nimeh, west of Ramallah, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the man was identified as 42-year-old Tareq Odeh Maali. Odeh’s body was reportedly taken by the Israeli army.

With the killing of Maali, a total of 18 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of the year, four of them children.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)

